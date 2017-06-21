Change the Compatibillity Mode Settings of Your IE Browser with Quick and Easy Steps

-- Many times, it happens that the users of the Internet Explorer browser have to face some extremely complicated issues in their browser which are usually associated with the compatibility mode. So, if your question is How do I fix Internet Explorer (IE) compatibility issues? then we want to let you know that you can fix all of your issues by following the troubleshooting steps for changing the compatibility mode of your browser, which is written below.The first thing which you need is to launch the IE 11 Browser in your Windows PC.After that, you have to navigate to the website which you want to access right now.In the next step to fix Internet Explorer Compatibility View issues, you have to press the ALT key on your keyboard so that you can display the menu bar on the screen.After that, you have to click on the menu named as TOOLS and then you have to select the option named as Compatibility View Settings.Now, it's the time to go to the field named as ADD THIS WEBSITE and there, you will see the domain of that website.Now, you have to click on the ADD button which is located next to that domain.Next, the techies located on the Gmail Technical Support Number suggests every user that if they want to turn off the compatibility mode for that particular website, then they can do it by removing it from the list of saved websites.Moreover, if you want to turn on the compatibility view of some website, then you can also do that by pressing the F12 key while you are in IE browser and then clicking on the option named as F12 developer tools -> BROWSER MODE -> VERSION OF IE.In case, you are not able to change the compatibility mode of your browser, then you can do it by dialing the Gmail Customer Service Number and then reaching out to the expert techies.Source Link -http: //prsync.com/helptechsupportnumber/how-to-change-your-setting-for-compatibility-mode-for-internet-explorer-1750457/