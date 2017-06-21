News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ablio raises US$650K for hi-tech Telephone Interpreting Platform
Ablio's online live interpreting platform which allows anyone to easily talk in any other language with everybody has just completed its first US$650,000 seed investment round led by Italian investor Lazio Innova.
The online platform manages the whole service cycle in an automated way: from the request of an interpreter, the identification and connection with the customer and its counterparts, to final reporting and billing. Interpreters, selected after a severe qualification process, work remotely, each from their preferred workplaces. Customers pay on-the-go at convenient per-minute rates. A wide range of available functionalities and service options meet the needs of any kind of customer: from single businesses to tourists, and from enterprises to public administrations.
Its use is very simple and effective. When compared to traditional "in presence" interpreting, it reduces logistic times and costs, finally becoming affordable for entire market segments so far excluded because of its costs or management complexities.
Lazio Innova S.p.A. is the Venture Capital fund of Italy's Lazio Region, which supports innovation and growth needs of SMEs and Lazio start-ups. "We have highly appreciated the international growth potential of Ablio's business model - says Andrea Ciampalini, CEO of Lazio Innova - Lazio Region is addressing its EC resources from POR FESR 2014/2020 plans right to startups with global potential. Many more investments will follow, managed through our own GeCoWEB pre-seed funding platform which supports entrepreneurs in transforming their good ideas into successful businesses. "
Ablio remote interpreting services are already available and active at ablio.com platform with over 350 interpreters in 30 languages. The new capital injection will fund the promotion and marketing plan in Italy, the United States and all major other countries to follow, continuing to add new services and functionalities.
"We are quite happy and proud to have Lazio Innova as our lead investor; it is the acknowledgment of the overall quality and soundness of our initiative,"
Contact
Italy Number: +39 06 9480 7005
USA Number: +1 805-601-8224
***@ablio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse