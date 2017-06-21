News By Tag
Arrange your conference in Thessaloniki at The Excelsior
Thessaloniki – the second largest city in Greece and the largest city in northern Greece – is gaining momentum as one of Greece's most popular urban attractions. Built upon the Mediterranean Sea and offering visitors boundless opportunities for sightseeing, shopping, gastronomy and nightlife, the city has become known for having it all. With its rich varied history, architectural delights and warm climate, the city is also becoming quite the hub for hosting conferences and exhibitions.
For companies and individuals seeking a premier conference centre, the Excelsior business hotel in Thessaloniki houses a number of conferences rooms with upscale facilities. With its convenient location, this 5 star boutique hotel in Thessaloniki centre, offers some of the very best business facilities that the city has to offer. Being in the heart of Thessaloniki which is very convenient for a business event, the property offers fantastic proximity to the ambience and shopping, sightseeing and nightlife attractions that the city is endowed with, along with a very prestigious location. Also housing an excellent restaurant, catering for providing exquisite meals in an unparalleled setting, the Excelsior makes for an excellent choice for event organizers looking for an exhibitions center in Thessaloniki that combines tremendous business and conference facilities, along with world class facilities and services.
Last but not least, the Excelsior 5 star boutique hotel in the center of Thessaloniki, which is located right next to the city's famous Aristotelous Square, provides luxury accommodations that are sure to provide the ultimate rest and repose after long days spent at a conference. Light, airy and ultimately luxurious, the Excelsior's far reaching range of rooms and suites that are made available to guests have been conceived with absolute functionality and comfort in mind. Designed with the business traveler in mind, they offer all the technological backup a traveler needs whilst also providing every conceivable comfort for an indulgent stay. Luxurious and spacious, they provide the perfect base from which to get to know this wonderful city and ensure for a successful business event.
The Excelsior
10 Komninon St. & 23 Mitropoleos Av.
546 24, Thessaloniki, Greece
Telephone / Info: +30 2310 021 020
Reservations:
Fax: +30 2310 021 030
Visit http://www.excelsiorhotel.gr/
