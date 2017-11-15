News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sandoz Head of US Regulatory Affairs explores new FDA Biosimilar Interchangeability Guidelines
Earlier this year, the FDA released a highly-anticipated draft of guidelines for biosimilar interchangeability. Months later, more than 50 stakeholder groups have submitted comments on the draft guidance. Comments suggested that the agency still needs to clarify the standards for naming and labelling, as well as showing that a biosimilar is, indeed, interchangeable with the original biologic. Dr Cao's presentation will aim to address questions relating to the FDA guidelines.
Speaking on Day 1 of the conference, Dr Cao will discuss the FDA's biosimilar interchangeability guidance. In her presentation, she will discuss the impact of the new guidelines and explore considerations for interchangeability, as well as how to engage with stakeholders.
Dr Cao joins a speaker lineup comprised of experts shaping up the biosimilars landscape in North America including representatives from Sandoz, Mylan, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals, Momenta, FUJIFILM Diosynth, Oncobiologics, Adelio, Covance, Zuckerman & Spaeder and more.
This year, the conference will also explore significant developmental topics within the sector including the impact of FDA's newly implemented biosimilar interchangeability guidelines, the US market access landscape, and biosimilars of orphan drugs.
The full roster of speakers and their topics can be found on www.biosimilars-
Registration is now live on the event website and there are Early Bird rates available.
4th Biosimilars North America
November 15 & 16, 2017
Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, NJ, USA
www.biosimilars-
--- END ---
For delegate registration enquiries, contact Fateja Begum on fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries, contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse