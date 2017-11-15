 
News By Tag
* Biosimilars
* Fda
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Iselin
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Sandoz Head of US Regulatory Affairs explores new FDA Biosimilar Interchangeability Guidelines

 
 
300 x 250 copy
300 x 250 copy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Biosimilars
* Fda

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* Iselin - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Events

ISELIN, N.J. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group has announced that Dr Cindy Cao, Executive Director and Head of US Regulatory Affairs for Biopharmaceuticals at Sandoz has joined the speaker panel for the 4th Biosimilars North America, which takes place on November 15 & 16, 2017.

Earlier this year, the FDA released a highly-anticipated draft of guidelines for biosimilar interchangeability. Months later, more than 50 stakeholder groups have submitted comments on the draft guidance. Comments suggested that the agency still needs to clarify the standards for naming and labelling, as well as showing that a biosimilar is, indeed, interchangeable with the original biologic. Dr Cao's presentation will aim to address questions relating to the FDA guidelines.

Speaking on Day 1 of the conference, Dr Cao will discuss the FDA's biosimilar interchangeability guidance. In her presentation, she will discuss the impact of the new guidelines and explore considerations for interchangeability, as well as how to engage with stakeholders.

Dr Cao joins a speaker lineup comprised of experts shaping up the biosimilars landscape in North America including representatives from Sandoz, Mylan, Harvest Moon Pharmaceuticals, Momenta, FUJIFILM Diosynth, Oncobiologics, Adelio, Covance, Zuckerman & Spaeder and more.

This year, the conference will also explore significant developmental topics within the sector including the impact of FDA's newly implemented biosimilar interchangeability guidelines, the US market access landscape, and biosimilars of orphan drugs.

The full roster of speakers and their topics can be found on www.biosimilars-northamerica.com/prlog.

Registration is now live on the event website and there are Early Bird rates available.

4th Biosimilars North America
November 15 & 16, 2017
Renaissance Woodbridge Hotel, Iselin, NJ, USA
www.biosimilars-northamerica.com/prlog

--- END ---

For delegate registration enquiries, contact Fateja Begum on fbegum@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries, contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Biosimilars, Fda
Industry:Biotech
Location:Iselin - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share