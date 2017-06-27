 
Beauty Queen Business Mogul Opens Doors to UAE Opportunities

Chief Operating Officer of Ahart Solutions International, Inc Consults on Business Expansion to UAE
 
 
DUBAI HEALTHCARE CITY, UAE - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Gaining ground as one of the most powerful and influential female executives today, Haley Ahart Keiffer let's it be known that women who hold key positions in their companies are becoming the new normal and not the exception.  As Chief Operating Officer of Ahart Solutions International, Inc., Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer joins an exclusive list of women like Sheryl Sandberg, COO (Facebook, Inc), Pam Murphy, COO (Infor Global Solutions, Inc.), Marne Levine, COO (Instagram, Inc) and others who have been tasked with maintaining their companies global operations.  These women are proving that juggling family and career is not only possible but rewarding on a level that their male counterparts seldom experience.

Ahart Solutions International, Inc., operates a healthcare consortium in Dubai, a system that utilyzes mobile green technologies and is able to provide healthcare services anywhere in the world.  "Providing healthcare solutions has always been a passion of mine so I traded my heels for boots, dug in and did what I had to in order for it to become a reality", said Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer.  "I have daughters and I need them to know that they can accomplish anything they desire if they apply themselves and push through.  It may not be easy, however, it is possible."  We were astonished to see that in spite of her busy schedule, Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer Co-Founded, Houston, Texas based non-profit, "Macy's Miracles".  "Macy's Miracles", named for her daughter who is autistic, was established to provide awareness, support and fundraising initiatives for children with disabilities.  Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer's other titles include, Executive Director of Mississippi based non-profit, "Millions Against Bullying", and Chairman of the Board for Sister Cities Abu Dhabi.  Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer was featured and honored in Houston's new "International Focus Magazine" for her International work in creating a virtual bridge for business and other initiatives.  Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer's professional network comprises a host of Dignitaries, Public figures, Politicians and Royal Families from around the globe.  "Establishing the right connections is key for conducting business not only in the United States but internationally", stated Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer. She added, "Few understand the idiosyncracies, customs and plain old simple "do's and don'ts.  This is where I felt I will be able to assist companies who would like to expand their businesses into Dubai and other UAE regions."  We are based in Dubai and are able to help companies with a number of things including property acquisition, licensing, sponsorship and more.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8U7oadrzpVg&feature=y...



Having served as Mrs. Houston International, Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer was recently asked to represent the UAE in the Mrs. Universal Pageant being held in London this September.  She will make history as the first U.S. born woman to represent the UAE in a beauty pageant.  Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer is currently seeking businesses interested in transitioning to Dubai and other UAE regions.  Ahart Solutions International, Inc http://www.ahartsi.com/ has partnered with U.S. based non-profit, Abilities Center of Excellence, Macy's Miracles and Starz on the Rize LA to build the first ACE facility in Dubai.  The Abilities Center of Excellence was established to provide children and adults with a special needs facility to participate in a variety of adaptive sports and learn valuable vocational / functional and independent living skills in a safe environment.  The facility will also provide equestrian services.  Ahart Solutions International and ACE are seeking to host events for the upcoming 2019 Special Olympics in Dubai.

Ahart Solutions International will be opening an office in Shanghai, China this year.  Haley Ahart-Keiffer is available for business consulting, appearances and speaking engagements.  For inquiries, please contact Tique Davis, Starz on the Rize LA by email: tdavis@sotrla.com

#haleyahartkeiffer #ahartsolutionsinternational #chiefoperatingofficer #macysmiracles #universalpageants #abilitiescenterofexcellence #starzontherizela #tiquedavis #jackahart #franklynkornn #uae #specialolympics #google #yahoo #bing #instagram #facebook #pressrelease #news

Contact
Haley Ahart Keiffer, COO
Ahart Solutions International, INC.
***@gmail.com
