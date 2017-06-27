News By Tag
Beauty Queen Business Mogul Opens Doors to UAE Opportunities
Chief Operating Officer of Ahart Solutions International, Inc Consults on Business Expansion to UAE
Ahart Solutions International, Inc., operates a healthcare consortium in Dubai, a system that utilyzes mobile green technologies and is able to provide healthcare services anywhere in the world. "Providing healthcare solutions has always been a passion of mine so I traded my heels for boots, dug in and did what I had to in order for it to become a reality", said Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer. "I have daughters and I need them to know that they can accomplish anything they desire if they apply themselves and push through. It may not be easy, however, it is possible." We were astonished to see that in spite of her busy schedule, Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer Co-Founded, Houston, Texas based non-profit, "Macy's Miracles". "Macy's Miracles", named for her daughter who is autistic, was established to provide awareness, support and fundraising initiatives for children with disabilities. Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer's other titles include, Executive Director of Mississippi based non-profit, "Millions Against Bullying", and Chairman of the Board for Sister Cities Abu Dhabi. Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer was featured and honored in Houston's new "International Focus Magazine" for her International work in creating a virtual bridge for business and other initiatives. Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer's professional network comprises a host of Dignitaries, Public figures, Politicians and Royal Families from around the globe. "Establishing the right connections is key for conducting business not only in the United States but internationally"
Having served as Mrs. Houston International, Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer was recently asked to represent the UAE in the Mrs. Universal Pageant being held in London this September. She will make history as the first U.S. born woman to represent the UAE in a beauty pageant. Mrs. Ahart-Keiffer is currently seeking businesses interested in transitioning to Dubai and other UAE regions. Ahart Solutions International, Inc http://www.ahartsi.com/
Ahart Solutions International will be opening an office in Shanghai, China this year. Haley Ahart-Keiffer is available for business consulting, appearances and speaking engagements. For inquiries, please contact Tique Davis, Starz on the Rize LA by email: tdavis@sotrla.com
