News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The global Automotive HUD Market is expected to reach $2,786 million by 2024 from $527 million in 201
lobal Automotive Head-up Display Market is estimated to reach $2,786 million by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 23.1% between 2016 and 2024. Automotive head-up display (HUD) is any transparent display that shows data without need of drivers or users.
The global Automotive HUD Market is expected to reach $2,786 million by 2024 from $527 million in 2016; growing at a CAGR of 23.1% from 2016 to 2024. The global automotive HUD market is majorly driven by increasing awareness about head-up display (HUD) devices, rising disposable income in developed and developing countries, high demand for mid-sized care and premium cars. Moreover, entry of new players, product innovations, and mergers & acquisitions by various companies are also expected to raise the growth of automotive head-up display market.
In 2016 by product type, windshield embraces the majority of share with 69.6%. Windshield HUD is estimated to reach $1.904 million by 2024 from $367 million in 2016. Between 2016 and 2024, Combine HUD is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.8%. By applications, sport cars and premium cars accounted for the market share of 45.6% and 27.3% respectively in 2016.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global automotive head-up display market growing at a CAGR of 24.1% during forecast period, and is expected to continue this trend owing to growing demand for cars from countries like India and China, and rising disposable income in developing countries. North America accounts the largest share of the market holding 34% followed by Europe with 30.8%.
Visteon Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Microvision Inc., Nippon Seiki, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation Yazaki Corporation, Pioneer Corporation and Thales Group among others are the key players in the automotive head-up display market.
For Sample of this report @ https://goo.gl/
Contact
kailas disale
***@variantmarketresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse