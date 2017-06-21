 
Industry News





Wheelchairs Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Wheelchairs Market — Global Industry Insights, Trends, Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017–2025
 
 
SEATTLE - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Wheelchairs are battery-powered electronic chairs used to allow for mobility of disabled persons. Wheelchairs are available in variety of layouts to meet the specific needs of the users. These include specialized seating adaptions and individualized controls. Electric-powered wheelchairs, also called power-chair, which are incorporated with batteries and electric motors and are controlled either by the user or an attendant and are the most widely used wheelchairs. Power-chairs are further differentiated in two forms such as outdoor and indoor power-chair where indoor chairs are used in-side the houses and the outdoor chairs are use on roadways, whereas the indoor chair are lighter and weighs around 10 kilogram as compared to the wheelchairs used out-doors that weighs around 200 kilogram  or more.

Sport wheel chairs have been developed for disabled sports players, who can play special iteration of sports and perform activities such as basketball, rugby, tennis, dancing, and racing. Furthermore, such sports wheelchairs have three wheels and usually they are non-folding wheelchairs and made up of light weight material. The leveraged freedom chair (LFC), is designed at the lower cost and constructed with a local materials for the users by the manufacturers in emerging countries such as India, China and Pakistan. Engineers have added new modification hand-controlled levers in the leveraged freedom chair (LFC) for the users to move the chair over rough ground such as bumpy dirt roads, which are common in emerging geographies.

For More Information, Request sample copy of Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sa...

Other wheelchairs such as pediatric wheel chair, bariatric wheelchair and smart wheelchairs play a vital role in the market. The demand for electric wheelchairs is rising around the globe arising in countries such as U.S., U.K., France, China and South Korea due to the increase in discretionary income and high-tech products in these countries is influencing the growth of electric wheelchair.

The benefits of wheelchairs is that it enhances mobility along with that it also enhances the physical health and quality of life of the patient by helping the user to reduce the problems such as keen sore, back pain, respiration and digestion. Wheelchair favors the smooth mobility to the users those have impairments due to which they are not able to perform their daily activities such as walking and running.

Wheelchairs market taxonomy:

Wheelchairs Market, by Product Type:

·         Electric wheelchairs

·         Ultralight wheelchairs

·         Light wheelchairs

·         Transport wheelchairs

·         Standard wheelchairs

·         Recliner wheelchairs

·         Tilting wheelchairs

·         Pediatric wheelchair

Wheelchairs Market, by End User:

·         Hospitals

·         Home Care Settings

·         Diagnostic Laboratories

·         Others

Wheelchairs Market, by Geography:

·         North America

·         Latin America

·         Europe

·         Asia Pacific

·         Middle East

·         Africa

Increase in number of aging and disabilities around the globe expected to favor the growth in demand for wheelchairs market in the forecast period

The North America is expected to contribute major market share followed by Europe in the global wheelchair market as the adoption rate is highest in this region and also the number of people living with some form of disability is continuously rising in these region.

Browse Global Strategic Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/ongoing-insight/wh...

According to the American Community Survey (ACS), disabilities in the U.S. was around 12.6% in 2015, up from 11.9% in 2010. The growing factors such as elderly population and high disposable income leads to increase in the demand of wheelchairs also the awareness of consumes and affinity towards new technology is further contributing to the growth of wheelchairs market in North America. According to The World Bank Group, in 2017, around 15% of the world's total population or around one billion people are living with some form of disability and the prevalence is more in emerging economies such as China and India due to their continuous increase in aging population.

Key players in wheelchairs market includes:

·         Pride Mobility Products Corporation

·         Sunrise Medical Ltd.

·         Handicare Group A.B.

·         Drive Medical Ltd.

·         Ottobock Healthcare Deutschland GmbH

·         Hoveround Corporation

·         LEVO AG

·         Permobil AB

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Mr. Shah
+1-206-701-6702
sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
