Global Erythropotein Market is Worth $11.8bn in 2021
The global erythropoietin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% in the first half of the forecast period and CAGR of 4.8% in the second half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $7.9bn in 2016 and $16.5bn in 2027.
The lead analyst of the report said: "The erythropoietin market is set to experience considerable growth over the next decade. The main drivers for the growth include a growing incidence of renal diseases, increasing prevalence of cancer and higher incidence of chronic and multiple diseases, especially diabetes. Throughout the forecast period, the growth of global EPO drugs market will slow down primarily due to expiry of patents of most common EPO drugs of epoetin-alfa and darbepoetin-
The 164-page report contains 84 tables and 93 figures that add visual analysis in order to explain the developing trends within the Global ErythropoietinMarket.
Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 as well as qualitative analyses for the leading segments of this market: Epoetin Alfa, Epoetin Beta, Darbepoetin Alfa and Biosimilars. This report also breaks the revenue forecast by application:
The 164-page report offers market forecasts for the US, Canada, Germany, UK, Spain, Italy, France, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies chapter coveringcompanies leading the field in the erythropoietin market.
Moreover, this report provides revenue forecast for EPO API Manufacturing, segmented by contract and in-house manufacturing.
The report Global Erythropoietin Market Forecast 2017-2027: Epoetin Alfa, Epoetin Beta, Darbepoetin Alfa, Biosimilars, EPO API Manufacturing report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the erythropoietin market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the erythropoietin industry.
