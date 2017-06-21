 
Heli-Hiking in the Dolomites with Kaluma Travel

You've heard of heliskiing, but what about heli-hiking? Kaluma Travel are offering luxury heli-hiking holidays in the Dolomites as part of their new 'Amazing Experiences' programme.
 
 
Heli hiking in the Dolomites
Heli hiking in the Dolomites
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Italy
Luxurytravel
Luxury Holidays

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Petersfield - Hampshire - England

Subject:
Products

PETERSFIELD, England - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Heli-Hiking in the Dolomites with Kaluma Travel

You've heard of heliskiing, but what about heli-hiking?

Kaluma Travel are offering luxury heli-hiking holidays in the Dolomites as part of their new 'Amazing Experiences' programme.

You can enjoy stunning views of this UNESCO World Heritage Site each morning as you cruise by helicopter to the start of that day's walk.

After a day's hiking through wild alpine meadows in these distinctive mountains, you can then return to your five-star hotel for some luxurious pampering before another superb culinary experience that evening.

Each morning's flight will take about 30 minutes and give you the chance to see this magnificent and dramatic range from the air.

There is a choice of five hotels to use as your 'base camp' in the stylish towns of Cortina, San Cassiano or Corvara.

A 5-day trip including accommodation, three helicopter flights and private transfers from either Venice or Innsbruck is available from €4840 per person (min 4 travelling).

Heli-Hiking in the Dolomites is one of the options available in the new Kaluma Travel 'Amazing Experiences (http://kalumatravel.co.uk/amazing-experiences/)' programme.

Other luxury trips include renting your own private island in the Seychelles, diving from your own yacht in Indonesia and the rare opportunity to participate in a submersible expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic on the floor of the Atlantic Ocean.

For more details on any of these 'Amazing Experiences', please visit www.kalumatravel.co.uk or call 01730 260263.

-- Ends –

For further information, please contact Beth Niven at beth@kalumatravel.co.uk or by phone to 01730 260263

Kaluma Travel (www.kalumatravel.co.uk) are specialists in luxury tailor-made holidays. In winter they offer 11 chalets in St Anton and Courchevel 1850 and a wide choice of luxury hotels across the Alps. The company has been operating since 2003.

www.facebook.com/kalumatraveluk   |   www.twitter.com/kalumatravel

Beth Niven
***@kalumatravel.co.uk
Source:Kaluma Travel
Email:***@kalumatravel.co.uk
Tags:Italy, Luxurytravel, Luxury Holidays
Industry:Travel
Location:Petersfield - Hampshire - England
Subject:Products
