News: Summer offers from Airds Hotel, West coast of Scotland

June 2017
Summer offers from Airds Hotel, West coast of Scotland

If you can't stand the heat come to scotland's coolest kitchen airds hotel & restaurant's summer offer
 
 
PORT APPIN, Scotland - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Please contact us for further info, images or to arrange a visit

Escape the heat for an extended break on Scotland's glorious West Coast at Airds Hotel & Restaurant, the former ferry inn turned luxury Relais & Chateaux haven at Port Appin, Argyll.  Airds' Summer Mid-week Offer (https://www.airds-hotel.com/hotel-deals/3-night-short-break-july/), priced from £499 pp, includes 3 nights' ½-board accommodation (with a 5-course dinner in the award-winning restaurant followed by petit fours and coffee in the lounge), early tea or coffee to the room before breakfast and complimentary paper.  Valid Sunday to Thursday inclusive from July to September.

If you can spare the time, opt for the Summer Special Offer inviting guests to stay a 4th night free of charge with every 3-night stay in August and September.   The price is from £561 pp.  All prices are based on 2 sharing and subject to availability.

Airds' head chef, Chris Stanley, applies his skills to the finest raw materials, including prime Scottish beef and fresh local seafood: consider an upgrade to dine on his amazing 7-course tasting menu for a culinary treat on one evening.

Beautifully situated close to the water's edge, Airds is blessed with sublime views across Loch Linnhe to the Morvern Mountains.  In clear air and a refreshing sea breeze, enjoy walks and scenic bike rides from the hotel doorstep.   Wildlife enthusiasts can look out for golden eagles and guillemots, as well as seals, dolphins and even a shy otter or two might appear.  There are distilleries, castles and gardens to visit, and the Hebridean islands of Iona and Mull are easily reached for the day.  Alternatively, take it easy in Airds' delightful garden looking out on the boats with a glass in hand.  A relaxing short break just got longer.

To book please call the hotel direct: 01631 730236, or send an email: airds@airds-hotel.com

ACCOMMODATION: Airds is an enchanting former ferry inn with lovely views across Loch Linnhe to the Morvern Mountains.  Attention to detail, elegant décor and total comfort is assured.  Airds' excellence is endorsed by membership of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux, Pride of Britain and Connoisseurs Scotland portfolios.

CUISINE: among the best in the UK, the restaurant has featured in the Good Food Guide for more than 40 consecutive years and held 3 AA Rosettes for more than 25.  'Fresh, local and simple' is head chef Chris Stanley's mantra.

ACCESS: fly to Glasgow or Edinburgh and drive or enjoy a picturesque train ride up to Connel (followed by a short taxi ride).

WEBSITE: www.airds-hotel.com

