June 2017
Biodiesel Market Analysis, Industry Size, Strategies and Forecast 2017-2025: Credence Research

Global Biodiesel Market is expected to reach US$ 53.6 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- According to a new market report published by Credence Research Global Biodiesel Market- Growth, Future Prospects & Competitive Analysis, 2017 - 2025, the Global Biodiesel Market is expected to reach US$ 53.6 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025.

Market Insights

Biodiesel market is expected to witness significant growth in biodiesel production across various countries along with increasing application of biodiesel across various industries including automotive, marine, agriculture, railway, power generation and mining. It is widely used as fuel and also blended in diesel fuel in various countries in the ratio of B20, B50 and B100 depending upon the regulatory guidelines of the respective countries. Biodiesel also finds application as industrial solvent, and lubricating agent. Rising investment in the expansion of production capacity of biodiesel in various economies of Europe such as Germany, France and Italy are projected to fuel growth of biodiesel market over the forecast period.

Browse the full Global Biodiesel Market by Source, Application and Geography - Growth, Future Prospects & Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 report at: http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/biodiesel-market

Further, growing fuel consumption in key emerging economies including India, China and others and increasing focus on reducing the dependency on fossil fuel attracting the investment in alternate sources of energy such as biodiesel. Growth in food industry driving the production of feed stock made from residue of soybean oil, corn oil, canola oil and animal fats enabling the handiness of feed stock required for production of biodiesel which in turn is fueling the production of biodiesel over the forecast period. Moreover, favorable regulatory support for mandatorily blending of biodiesel in diesel fuel is projected to fuel the consumption of biodiesel. However, raw material availability and high cost of installation of biodiesel production plant are factors expected to hamper the growth of biodiesel market during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Competitive Insights:

Global Biodiesel market (http://techtopworld.com/2017/04/19/biodiesel-market-globa...) is segmented on the basis of source, application and geography. By source, soybean oil was estimated to be the largest segment among all the source segments. Strong presence of food industry especially in Europe and North America generating sufficient feedstock including soybean oil, corn oil, canola oil and animal fats. Further, increasing investment in expansion of production capacity of biodiesel along with favorable regulatory support such as necessary blending of biodiesel in diesel fuel is projected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. By application, in 2016 transportation fuel segment was the most dominant segment accounting for largest revenue share in global biodiesel market. Growing use of biodiesel in blending with diesel fuel coupled with regulatory support such as necessary blending of 10% of biodiesel in diesel fuel is projected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

ToC:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Description
1.2. Research Methodology
1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research
1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research
1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review
1.2.4. Assumptions
1.2.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Biodiesel Market Snapshot
2.1.1. Global Biodiesel Market, by Source, 2016
2.1.2. Global Biodiesel Market, by Application, 2016
2.1.3. Global Biodiesel Market, by Geography, 2016
2.1.4. Key Players
2.1.5. Drivers, Restrains & Future Prospects

3. Global Biodiesel Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Overview
3.1.1. Market Definition
3.1.2. Market Size & Forecast, 2015-2025
3.2. Drivers
3.3. Challenges
3.4. Future Prospects
3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Challenges
3.6. Global Production vs. Consumption Scenario (2011-2015)
3.7. Export Import Scenario of the Key Region (2011-2014)
3.8. Production analysis of top 10 Biodiesel producing Countries
3.9. Consumption analysis of top 10 Biodiesel consuming Countries
3.10. Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.10.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers
3.10.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers…

Request Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58401

Blog: http://techtopworld.com/2017/04/19/biodiesel-market-global-industry-opportunities-industry-outlook-forecast-2017-2025/

About:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com

