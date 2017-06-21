FreeSWITCH Service Announced Video Conferencing Solution for Legal Industries

In the complex legal world, from communicating with colleagues, experts or witnesses to working with or for the clients, effective interaction is crucial for establishing a better collaboration.

Law firms have to deal with overworked court systems while looking for the ways to save money and reduce overhead. Conferencing solution can offer a big value for the law firms at all levels of the legal sector and can be a deciding factor for any trial.FreeSWITCHService, a big name in the list of qualityproviders, has recently announced that the company offers customizedfor law firms and associated businesses. Speaking on this occasion, a technology head of Ecosmob Technologies Limited, the parent company of FreeSWITCHService, said: "The discovery process is highly significant in many legal cases, and the real-time communication could be proven as an essential way for both the parties to gather information related to any case prior to the final trial, while facilitating the discovery process.Our tailoredare designed to meet the diverse requirements of various industry sectors including the ever-growing legal industry."FreeSWITCHService also offers services like IVR (Interactive Voice Response), DID (Direct Inward Dialling), and telecom API development to address various communication requirements of enterprises globally. The head of Conference Call Software Developer's team at FreeSWITCHService showed the importance of FreeSWITCH-basedin the legal industry with these words: " Lawyers and legal advisors need to consult face-to-face for deposing witnesses and finalizing legal matter, but they also want to fulfill this requirement in a cost-effective manner. Along with the web and, we have introduced video conferencing software development to meet their requirements. Whether it is holding court arraignment remotely or meet with the clients anytime, our customized solutions can facilitate the judicial process through enabling law firms to arrange video conferences."The spokesperson of FreeSWITCHService listed some of the benefits of enterprise-grade conference software solutions: " Our solutions can greatly reduce the travel time and cost through enabling legal industries to arrange video conference anytime. Conference recording, raise hand, conference-wise polling, conference scheduler, Live Conference View (LCV), Active Speaker Display (ASD), Rollcall, mail notifications and name-mapping are some of the important features of ourthat can assist the legal firms in accelerating communication, improving collaboration, and offering training to the employees." The role ofdeveloped through FreeSWITCH platform, was also elaborated by the spokesperson at FreeSWITCHService with these words: " Remain connected with the client remotely is one of the key challenges faced by the legal industries. Our solutions can facilitate the client meeting as and when required. The real-life meeting between the attorney and client can have a big impact on the case proceedings. Our solutions can assist the companies to save both time and money while enhancing operational capabilities and communication facilities."FreeSWITCHService offers cost-efficient communication solutions across various industry sectors.