A calendar for each activity

-- Many Calendars, a journal, calendar, organizer all in one app, launched.Many Calendars is a newly released android app that bring all the features of a calendar, planner, organizer and journal on a single page. The app is now available for download on Google Play Store."Most calendars today are designed to add events and get reminders. However they are not ideal for planning activities which requires us to monitor the progress, look back track patterns or search a particular event. Many Calendars is an app that is specifically designed to look back on events, remember important occurrences, get details, track patterns and effortlessly make a journal in the process." said the developers.The app allows users to add different calendars for different activities.This is intended for better visualization of details pertaining to that activity.Another unique feature of the app is that it provides users icons to mark dates.These icons can also be defined uniquely for each calendar. This facilitates users to pre-define repetitive occurrences and mark the dates for future reference and track patterns. Users can mark a payment, medications, travel, deadlines, fitness in the respective calendars and access the records instantly.Users can also add pictures, notes, attachments to any dates or events. The app also has several views which helps the users to quickly access their data as an overview or in full depth.All these feature are available offline with an option to sync with the user's other devices when online.In less than a couple of weeks of launch the app has been received very well with a phenomenal rating and reviews.Download the free app: