News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Magical Summer Holidays in Thessaloniki, Greece
Thessaloniki:
Offering guests an urban nature downtown spin on everything that this city stands for, the City Hotel – together with its incredibly convenient location – provides the ideal base for well heeled travelers looking to spend their holidays in Thessaloniki. This hotel in Thessaloniki centre is a 4 star hotel offering both tourists and business travelers incredible accommodations as well as superior facilities and services to enjoy during their stay in this most exciting of cities. Also recognized amongst Thessaloniki hotels as one of the finest design hotels in the city, the property provides an oasis of relaxation and phenomenal design. Eco conscious in every sense, the City Hotel wows visitors and guests alike with its philosophy and design principles. Boasting 125 Thessaloniki suites and rooms, its rooms and suites have been brilliantly designed with the purpose of providing rest and relaxation for an urban stay and offer beautifully appointed sleeping and living quarters along with fabulous bathrooms.
Located just a short distance away from some of the city's main attraction, namely the White Tower, the shopping street of Tsimiski and lively Aristotelous Square, the City Hotel has been revamped into an urban nature design hotel breathing fresh in the heart of Thessaloniki's city center. Embracing the green philosophy of urban nature while offering a discreet air of luxury in the most expedient of locations, the City Hotel is a property that is very much in tune with the pulse of this exciting city whilst offering a very different experience. Also offering one of the very best Thessaloniki city centre restaurants, the onsite Green Bar offers all day offerings that – are quite simply – second to none, in a city renowned fr its food and drink!
Visit http://www.cityhotel.gr for details
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse