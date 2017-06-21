Use the versatility of a sectional sofa to arrange the living

 
BENGALURU, India - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- If there is an all-in-one seating solution for the living room, it is the sectional sofa set. Apart from the good looks, it organises the space efficiently. The size of the sectionals tends to be huge, therefore, organising them in the room is, sometimes, an intimidating task. But, it is the structure, which dominates the space. The sturdiness requires nothing to finish the package because it is the package itself.

Balance is the key for an effective layout. The peculiarity of the furniture in question does the stabilisation of the living at a stroke. Thanks to the navigating quality, a sectional has the advantage to showcase its versatility. One can move the sections to different areas. Since it is portable, relocating the sofa from here to there is a piece of cake.

1.The design of sectional sofas matters a lot in organising them separately. The units with the sliding ability will make your job easy. On the other hand, sectionals affixed with bolts and screws will require efforts to dissemble them. Make sure the floor doesn't get scratched while moving the sections. Use slides beneath them to protect the ground.

2.After splitting them up, put the largest piece in front of the focal point of the room. For example, before a TV or a fireplace. If two straight sections are there, settle them facing one another. It could become a perfect couple seating zone if you place a small stool or coffee table in between. Some sectional sofas do not have an armrest on one side. If that is the case, put a sleek and simple side table adjacent to it. It will stabilise the visuals.

3.When all the main sofas are arranged, it's time to think about the corner chair or chaise lounge. You can use a corner section to place a stand-alone chair. Either dump bunch of pillows to make a comfortable seating or grace it with a single cushion to maintain the visuals, the choice is yours. The direction of the chaise should be diagonal to the main sofa.  Since this chair is all alone, it doesn't really matter to choose a particular position. You can make a U-shaped arrangement. If two straight section faces each other, leave the chaise lounge at the open end.

4.Take into account other supplements as well. If the sectional sofa has a reclining back or an extendable footrest, make efficient use of them while arranging the unit. Place the recliner in a way that it leaves space to walk around comfortably, no matter how much you lean. Do not concatenate the sofa with walls. Keep them away to make the area look unified.  @ https://www.woodenstreet.com/sectional-sofas
