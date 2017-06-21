News By Tag
Swag Camper & Trailers Has Now Introduced a New Range Of Off Road Camper Trailer
The Swag Camper & Trailers which is one of the leading camper trailer dealers in Australia is now offering a new range of off road camper trailers with 4wd option.
Swag has become a leading brand in Australia that produces some of finest and highly advance camper trailer in Australia. Their camper trailers are known for long lasting durability and robust build quality. Nomad has a team of some highly skilled and professional automobile engineer that provides camper trailers which can survive toughest of scenario and condition. The new range of Swag camper & trailers includes the world class off road camper trailers. These trailers are very ideal for various off road activity and a long weekend camping holiday.
The off road camper trailers sold by Swag are highly efficient and advance. They provide additional acceleration and torque to the trailer which helps the chauffeur of the automobile to control the trailer very well even in harsh and bad roads.
These trailers are not only meant to be used in the off roads rather their distinguish technical design makes them highly efficient even in the highways. Sailing these trailers in highway is altogether a different experience and therefore these trailers are very ideal for a long travel or remote destination travel.
Swag Campers & Trailers also provides an extended warranty on all our 4wd trailers and other models. The warranty covers full maintenance and repairs for specific period from the date of purchase of the trailer. Do read company terms and condition for more details on warranty and servicing.
Words from the company spokesperson
"The Swag Camper & Trailers is proud to offer this new range of 4wd camper trailers in Australia which are best in their class. We at Nomad are always committed to present our customers with highly efficient, strong and technology driven products. Our new range of off road camper trailers is a sheer example of innovation and creativity. We assure each of our customers regarding the built quality of our trailers and keep encouraging us with your trust and support".
Quotes from one of the customer
"We really like to thank Swag Camper & Trailers for producing this world class 4*4 camper trailers. We have a thrilling and exciting experience with this trailer so far in a simple word we would like to mention this 4*4 camper trailer bought from Nomad has actually doubled the experience of camping. Thank you Nomad!
Nomad camper trailer are available for sale in Australia at all major locations. Please visit our website https://www.swagcampertrailers.com.au and find the list of authorized dealers in Australia.
Contact
Swag Camper Trailers
***@swagcampertrailers.com.au
