Tennis Icon Serena Williams 'Powers Up' at Night with TEMPUR®
Serena Williams - 10 Year TEMPUR® mattress owner and world's number 1 - featured in Global 'This Sleep Is Power™' Campaign
TEMPUR® announced today that the brand is teaming up with the tennis icon to launch its new "TEMPUR. This Sleep Is Power.™" campaign around the world. The new global partnership will demonstrate the unique power of Tempur sleep that fueled Williams' performance while playing at the top of her game and which will continue to support her into motherhood. The "Power" campaign will be supported by record levels of advertising throughout the high-demand summer selling season.
"I require consistent, restful sleep in order to be at my best, and for the past 10 years, my Tempur mattress and pillow have delivered that," Williams said. "This is the only mattress that adapts to my body, relieving pressure points so I sleep deeply and wake up ready to perform on the court and conquer whatever the day might hold. And now as I go through pregnancy, the comfort and support Tempur provides is even more important than ever."
As the most dominant tennis player of all-time and a TEMPUR owner for more than a decade, Williams recognizes that sleep is a critical component of her demanding training regimen and recovery efforts.
Tempur's collaboration with Williams is part of an integrated marketing campaign that features the tennis great training on-court (showcasing her powerful 193 kph serve) and the superior pressure point relief she enjoys by powering up on her Tempur at night.
"Through our new 'Power' campaign, which will debut in Australia towards the end May and will air around the world, consumers are able to see firsthand how current owners, like Serena Williams, can sleep deeply because of the conforming and pressure relieving properties of the Tempur material, allowing them to find their personal power to tackle the demands of the day," said David Montgomery, EVP & President of Tempur Sealy International. "As a longtime Tempur owner and someone who lives our brand promise daily, I am proud that Serena is telling her story as a natural global brand ambassador."
The "This Sleep Is Power" campaign is the brand's first truly global campaign, with a significant increase in media spend as power behind it. Television will run in 6 major markets including Australia, UK, France, Germany, USA and Canada.
Additionally, the brand plans to activate the campaign digitally in approximately two thirds of the 96 markets in which Tempur sells its products.
"With the launch of this campaign, which is supported by a significant increase in global media, we are primed to see unprecedented excitement for Tempur products," added Jason Nicholas, "Consumers, inspired by Williams' remarkable story, will see how Tempur can transform their sleep by finding the mattress that fits them perfectly. Our in-store sleep experts act as knowledgeable guides who can ensure the time and monetary investment of purchasing a new Tempur mattress pays off."
"Since the age of three, I've spent countless hours on the court," Williams said. "Over the years, my routine off the court – eating well, staying positive and getting quality sleep – has paid dividends. Now as I start a new journey into motherhood, sleep will continue be a top priority for my family. I look forward to what lies ahead, including in my tennis career – all while being powered by Tempur."
Visit Tempur Australia for more details http://au.tempur.com/
