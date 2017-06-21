 
Amulya Clinic Announces the Launch of Hair Transplant Treatment in New Delhi

Amulya Clinic has brought hair transplant treatment to their New Delhi clinic. With the modern Hair Transplant procedures like FUT technique scarring and side-effects of surgery are now minimal.
 
 
PATEL NAGAR, India - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Hair fall and baldness are common problems faced by both men and women. This can affect your physical appearance and make you look older. But you don't have to worry anymore as Amulya Clinic has brought hair transplant treatment to their New Delhi clinic. With the modern Hair Transplant procedures like FUT technique scarring and side-effects of surgery are now minimal. In FUE the hair follicles are taken from any part of the body like back side of the head, legs, chest etc.

A hair follicle of hair normally has one to four hairs in it and these are then transplanted into the bald area, also called recipient area. FUE is better than any other surgery including strip hair restoration surgery as it causes less discomfort.

The surgery normally takes around six hours and the patients can watch movies or engage in other such activities during this period.

Hair Transplant Techniques
1. STRIP TECHNIQUE:
·         This technique allows taking hair from areas where future loss due to androgenic alopecia progressing is unlikely.

·         Future harvesting can be done from relatively untouched site.

·         The con of this technique is a linear scar on the scalp.


2. F.U.E TECHNIQUE
OPTED BY

• Those who do not want a scar on their scalp and wish to keep their hair short.
• The patient needs to have a large donor area and fewer graft to get this technique done.
• In order to determine whether the patient can get this treatment done, the surgeon has to asses the donor site and keep in mind the treatment goals.

About Amulya Clinic

The Amulya Clinics provides various cosmetic surgery services like Breast Augmentations, Lip Reduction, Liposuction, Body Lift, Body Sculpting, Rhinoplasty, Implant for Facial Enhancement and Face Lift etc. Led by Dr. Sobti, the clinic offers a unique option to enhance appearance, persona, sensuality and to build self-confidence. Special pre and post – operative packages are also offered to reduce the stress and stimulate rapid healing.

More info on Hair Transplant Treatment :- http://amulyaclinics.com/hair-transplant/ or May Consult your case Today to Amulya Clinic:- http://amulyaclinics.com/

Contact
Dr. Charanjeev Sobti (MBBS, DNB Plastic Surgery)
Amulya Cosmetic Surgery Clinic
+91 98101 64630
***@hotmail.com
