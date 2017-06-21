News By Tag
Afydecor Introduces Special Eid Offer on Pre-GST Sale
Consumers looking forward on buying online wooden furniture can avail flat 15% Off courtesy Pre-GST sale. But, the ongoing Pre-GST sale now becomes sweeter with the addition of the special Eid offer. Customers shopping this weekend onwards will get additional 5% incremental off and that sums to a total of 20% Off on premium European style furniture, which Afydecor claims is 100% handmade by skilled artisans. That could put up a big grin on a shopper's face who is particular over lifestyle furniture.
"With Pre-GST sale, the idea was to let people take benefit of the price-fall post GST even before it kick starts. Now, the additional benefit extended through our special Eid offer is our way of celebrating Eid with our existing and prospective customers." stated Mr. Koreev Kapadia, the Marketing Head at Afydecor.
If that wasn't enough, Afydecor has further taken the meaning of making things sweeter to the next level, especially for new customers, through their new Sign up offer. First-time buyers will be glad to read that upon signing up they will be entitled to receive an extra 10% to 14% Off on the running festive offer price. Do note this offer is applicable on total cart value. Regardless, one thing is for sure, Afydecor for a start-up is determined to make a mark in the Indian furniture market with a series of generous discounts on their international style furniture and special customisation services.
Visit Afydecor and you will observe a wide and rich range of products on their online furniture shopping store. The sale is live on Afydecor website: https://www.afydecor.com/
Afydecor is an e-commerce online furniture store based in Navi Mumbai. Started in 2015, they make and sell lifestyle furniture. The company deals in Classic, Modern, Contemporary and Transitional style products, in international designs. Customers get to choose from a wide range of furniture like sofas, dining sets, bookshelves, beds and more. Made from quality wood and rich upholstery, each product is handcrafted beautifully. Afydecor provides custom-made furniture services along with free design consultation, PAN India shipping and free doorstep delivery and product assembly.
