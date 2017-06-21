News By Tag
Global Insulin Pump Market with Focus on Patch Pumps (2017-2021) Edition
The report includes the detailed analysis of the US insulin pump market. It provides detail on total diabetic population in the US with Type1 and Type2 diabetes.
Growth of the overall global insulin pump market with focus on patch pumps has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
The global insulin pump market with focus on patch pumps market is highly fragmented with various players. Medtronic, Insulet Corporation and Johnson&
Country Coverage
The US
Company Coverage
Medtronic
Insulet Corporation
Johnson&
Cellnovo
Executive Summary
A medical device that is used in for the management of insulin in the treatment of diabetes is known as insulin pump. It is a small automated device almost similar to the dimension of a mobile phone. It is very convenient in use, as this can be easily carried on a belt or inside a pocket. The device contains buttons to program insulin and navigate through the menu, LCD color screen to show the programming, battery compartment and a reservoir compartment. There are various types of insulin pumps are available in the market and the latest pump available in the market is patch pump which is technologically more advanced than traditional pumps.
The global insulin pump market has increased with a healthy growth rate over the years and is expected to increase further during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global insulin pump market is supported by various growth drivers, increasing diabetic population, increased life expectancy, ageing population, new product innovation and expansion of global market etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as high cost of insulin pumps, threat from implantable insulin pump, invention of artificial pancreas and complicated software used in insulin pumps etc.
