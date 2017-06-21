 
News By Tag
* Global Insulin Pump Market
* Insulin Pump Market
* Insulin Pump
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Reports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Global Insulin Pump Market with Focus on Patch Pumps (2017-2021) Edition

The report includes the detailed analysis of the US insulin pump market. It provides detail on total diabetic population in the US with Type1 and Type2 diabetes.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Global Insulin Pump Market
* Insulin Pump Market
* Insulin Pump

Industry:
* Reports

Location:
* Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Reports

DELHI, India - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The report entitled "Global Insulin Pump Market with Focus on Patch Pumps (2017-2021 Edition)", provides analysis of the global insulin pump market with focus on patch pumps and its segments, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, market share. The US insulin pump market is measured in terms of volume and market share of top players.

Growth of the overall global insulin pump market with focus on patch pumps has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global insulin pump market with focus on patch pumps market is highly fragmented with various players. Medtronic, Insulet Corporation and Johnson& Johnson(Animas Corporation) and Cellnovo are some of the key players operating in the insulin pump market with focus on patch pumps , whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Country Coverage

The US

Company Coverage

Medtronic
Insulet Corporation
Johnson& Johnson(Animas Corporation)
Cellnovo

Executive Summary

A medical device that is used in for the management of insulin in the treatment of diabetes is known as insulin pump. It is a small automated device almost similar to the dimension of a mobile phone. It is very convenient in use, as this can be easily carried on a belt or inside a pocket. The device contains buttons to program insulin and navigate through the menu, LCD color screen to show the programming, battery compartment and a reservoir compartment. There are various types of insulin pumps are available in the market and the latest pump available in the market is patch pump which is technologically more advanced than traditional pumps.

The global insulin pump market has increased with a healthy growth rate over the years and is expected to increase further during the forecasted period (2017-2021). The global insulin pump market is supported by various growth drivers, increasing diabetic population, increased life expectancy, ageing population, new product innovation and expansion of global market etc. Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as high cost of insulin pumps, threat from implantable insulin pump, invention of artificial pancreas and complicated software used in insulin pumps etc.

List of Figures:

Figure 1: Global Diabetic Population by Volume; 2012-2016 (Million)
Figure 2: Global Diabetic Population by Region; 2015 (Million)
Figure 3: Global Diabetic Health Expenditure by Region; 2015 (US$ Billion)
Figure 4: Global Insulin Pump Market by Value; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 5: Global Insulin Pump Market by Value; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)
Figure 6: Global Insulin Pump Market by Top Players Share; 2015
Figure 7: Global Insulin Pump Market by Penetration Rate; 2016 (Percentage, %)
Figure 8: Global Insulin Pump Market Share by Region; 2016
Figure 9: Global Insulin Patch Pump Market by Value; 2014-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 10: Global Insulin Patch Pump by Market Share; 2015-2016
Figure 11: The US Diabetes Population; 2012-2016 (Million)
Figure 12: The US Type1 Diabetes Population; 2012-2016 (Million)
Figure 13: The US Type2 Diabetes Population; 2012-2016 (Million)
Figure 14: The US Insulin Pump Market by Number of Users; 2012-2016 (Thousand)
Figure 15: The US Insulin Pump Market by Top Players Share; 2015
Figure 16: Revenue/Net Sales Comparison of Top Market Players; 2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 17: Insulet Corporation Revenue; 2012-2016 (US$ Million)
Figure 18: Insulet Corporation Revenue by Segment; 2016
Figure 19: Insulet Corporation Revenue by Region; 2016
Figure 20: Medtronic Plc. Net Sales; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 21: Medtronic Plc. Net Sales by Segments; 2016
Figure 22: Medtronic Plc. Net Sales by Region; 2016
Figure 23: Johnson & Johnson Sales; 2012-2016 (US$ Billion)
Figure 24: Johnson & Johnson Sales by Segments; 2016
Figure 25: Johnson & Johnson Sales by Region; 2016
Figure 26: Cellnovo Revenue; 2014-2016 (US$ Million)

For further details, kindly visit :

http://www.daedal-research.com/global-insulin-pump-market...

Rajeev Kumar

(Business Development Manager)

Address:  36 SFS Flats

Paschim Vihar

New Delhi-110063

Mobile: +91-9811715635

Tel: +91-120-4553017

Mail ID - info@daedal-research.com

Contact
Rajeev Kumar
+91-9811715635
info@daedal-research.com
End
Source:
Email:***@daedal-research.com Email Verified
Tags:Global Insulin Pump Market, Insulin Pump Market, Insulin Pump
Industry:Reports
Location:Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Daedal Research News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share