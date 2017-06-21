News By Tag
'DT Partner Summit 2017' Organized GST Awareness Session for Technology Partners
The day-long summit was effectively designed to promote thought provoking keynote sessions, powerful presentations, panel discussions and interactive workshops in order to successfully address Business Opportunities & Challenges for Technology Partners. The summit provided a great opportunity for all the participants to gain more impactful insights into the new tax regime and digital market strategies through the two keynote sessions—"Is Your Business GST Ready?" and "Why You Need a Digital Channel Strategy?".
The key note on "GST" was delivered by Mr. Harish Rajput, Zonal Head- North, Tally Solutions. Mr. Rajput elaborated the entire process of accounting and invoicing after 1st July when GST will be implemented across India. He with his vast knowledge on GST, helped many traders to understand how the entire ecosystem will work under new rule. First Session was on "Are we GST Ready". The discussion was very fruitful as panelists shared detailed information about how businesses in India can be GST ready. Technology partners also queried about their several issues related with GST migration. For GST session, the panelists were Ms. Chandana Gupta, Associate Director – Consumer Sales, Acer India; Mr. Rajeev Jain, CFO, Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.; Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, Director, BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd; Mr. Amit Jha, Deputy Director, MAIT; Mr. Harish Rajput, Zonal Head- North, Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; and CA Shashank Shekhar Gupta, Founding Partner, Marg Tax Advisors and expert on GST. The panel discussion was moderated by Mr. Rajeev Ranjan, Publisher, Digital Terminal.
The second session on "Digital Channel Marketing" helped many small traders start their digital journey. The panelists and experts from industry shared information and facts about how a digital channel marketing strategy can help small business boost their sales. The expert on "Digital Marketing" motivated small traders to opt digital channel marketing as core policy for the growth of their business. The panel discussed various issues related with digital marketing challenges. The second session had Mr. Sudip De, Managing Director, Doel International Pvt. Ltd.; Mr. Rajshekhar Bhatt, Country Manager – India, ECS; Mr. Ajay Chhabra, Head Business Development – India, Botworx.ai; and Mr. Anirban Naskar, IITian & Faculty at Simply Digital.
Rajeev Ranjan, Publisher & Editor, Digital Terminal, says, "We are feeling delighted to successfully create a platform intended to share knowledge, exchange on future perspectives and explore collaborative paths as an effort to inspire and transform channel partners for next phase of growth. DT Partner Summit 2017 gave participants the opportunity to expand their network and lead the digital transformation path in GST era."
Jyoti Janda, Executive Editor, Digital Terminal, says, "We are pleased with the overwhelming positive response the entire IT fraternity has shown for DT Partner Summit 2017. We are pretty confident that we will continue to drive new growth opportunities for channel partners which will eventually help IT sector in the long-run."
The summit was supported by Acer, Dell, Tally, Intex, MAIT, Seagate, Bitdefender, Digisol, ECS, Microtek, TP-Link, Soundbot, Simply Digital and Millennium PR managed PR
