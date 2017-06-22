 
Industry News





VizMo Introduces World's Best Bicycle Tail Light

"Be Brilliant" Kickstarter Campaign to be Launched on July 25
 
 
IRVINE, Calif. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Today VizMo, the leading-edge company for safe transit, is proud to unveil their brilliantly designed tail light for cyclists. With the innovative design that increases the visibility of cyclists for everyone else they share the road with, the new VizMo 1.0 light brings the line of sight up to eye level for drivers. This coupled with a radically luminous trajectory, makes the design of the VizMo 1.0 truly brilliant. July 25, 2017, VizMo will launch a kickstarter campaign, "Be Brilliant", to begin the product launch and increase safety for all on the road.

"I decided that existing bicycle taillights fail to consistently grab motorist's attention," explained VizMo creator, Erik Freiser, "what was needed was a massive, high profile light that rises significantly above the bike's frame and is virtually impossible for following traffic to miss - and so VizMo was born."

The brilliant minds behind VizMo set out to create the world's best bicycle tail light using super bright LED lights and the revolutionary design that allows riders to get on and off their bike without removing their VizMo. "I love the idea," said Scott Schnitzspahn,

Director at the US Olympic Committee, "and the design is slick. I really like that you are addressing this very important issue."

The VizMo 1.0 works on all models of bicycles, including children's bikes and ensures that your visibility and that of your loved ones will be increased dramatically. David Mallard, former Apple product designer, added, "Definitely a cool idea, and I'd be interested personally as a bike commuter. Happy to see innovation in the bike space!"

VizMo's Kickstarter offering will be tentatively priced at $95 each with two early bird reward levels of $75 and $85.  For more information visit http://vizmo.co

Be brilliant with VizMo. Follow along @vizmoworld (http://instagram.com/vizmoworld) for more information and join the movement. #vizmo

Kem Sports Management
Michael Roecklein
***@kemsportsmanagement.com
Source:VizMo
Email:***@kemsportsmanagement.com Email Verified
