"Tending My Garden: A Celebration of Love, Life and Blessings" is the Perfect Blend of Poetry

Tending My Garden

--Poetry speaks to the heart, rhyming words that cut right to what is most important in life and first time author Jacqueline Miller Brown has captured that spirit in her book "Tending My Garden." Her faith and trust in God's love is abundantly clear in each poem whether she speaks of family love or the trials of life. Readers will find solace and joy in this beautifully appointed book in which each chapter is punctuated with the exquisite garden photography of her husband of 46 years, John Brown."I have been writing poetry since elementary school," said Jacqueline Miller Brown. "Poetry comes naturally to me and I find it is the easiest way for me to convey the many blessing that God has provided throughout my life. I started by writing poems as a way to celebrate family and friends during their special moments in life. Poetry became a vehicle to acknowledge special events and made for personalized treasures that people looked forward to receiving."Open "Tending My Garden" at random and you'll find a loving tribute to life and love and God that is meant to encourage the reader. Brown's hope is that through her poetry, people will appreciate the little things in life and see that there is beauty all around, even in the midst of a world troubled and divided."I hope readers will be inspired, motivated, consoled and encouraged by my poems," said Brown. "I believe that if we take the time to notice God's gifts around us and see the beauty that God has blessed us with, that the world will be a much more loving place.""Tending My Garden" touches on the apparent and sometimes-hidden celebrations that we experience as a part of faith, family, relationships, coming of age, and the circle of life. Each chapter, eloquently illustrated with a single, photographed flower, helps us realize how fortunate we are and how our heavenly Father positively touches our lives every day.John Brown, Jacqueline's husband, is an avid photographer and finds great joy in capturing the beauty of a single bud. The photos throughout "Tending My Garden" have been taken by John and each image is so clear you can almost smell its beauty."I love flowers and for years my husband has enjoyed taking photos of our garden," said Brown. "I saw this book as a wonderful opportunity to combine both our love of God and our individual gifts of poetry and photography. I am hoping "Tending My Garden" will be a global message that speaks to people from all walks of life and perhaps will even bring some people to want to learn more about the love of God."https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/tending-my-garden-jacqueline-miller-brown/1126594882?ean=9781612445069Jacqueline Miller Brown enjoys inspiring others through her writing. Her poetry, articles, and word puzzles have been featured in various publications, including articles in the Vicksburg Post. Brown served as the women's editor for the newspaper magazine The Voice in Decatur, Illinois, and she was an educator for many years, teaching English and reading courses throughout Mississippi and Illinois. Brown and her husband of forty-six years, John, currently reside in Utica, Mississippi. They have been blessed with two children and three grandchildren.Halo Publishing International is a self-publishing company that publishes adult fiction and non-fiction, children's literature, self-help, spiritual, and faith-based books. We continually strive to help authors reach their publishing goals and provide many different services that help them do so. http://www.HaloPublishing.comLisa M. Umina, PublisherHalo Publishing International1100 NW Loop 410, Suite 700-176San Antonio, TX 78213 - USA+1 877-705-9647contact@halopublishing.comhttp://www.halopublishing.com