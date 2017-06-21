News By Tag
Digital Shadows Unveils Channel Rev Partner Program and Showcases New Partner Portal
Digital Risk Management Leader Attracts New Strategic Channel Partners As The Business Continues To Expand
The Digital Shadows' Channel REV portal gives partners the tools they need to move fast to build their own professional services around the SearchLight solution from Digital Shadoiws. The new portal gives partners access to marketing materials, training videos and a host of other content 24/7, as well as request quotes, submit incentive claims, run reports, track opportunities and registrations, request marketing development funds (MDF), and sales promotion incentive funds (SPIF).
'The digital footprint organizations present to the world, and specifically to cybercriminals and hacktivists needs protecting,' said Chris Catanzaro, Director of Channel Sales at Digital Shadows. 'Partners recognize that Digital Shadows' revolutionary SearchLight solution is ideally placed to give them the visibility and intelligence they need to tailor their own cybersecurity solutions to their customers around the world.'
'Digital Shadows is a natural extension to our team and through that our Managed Security Services capability,' said Tom Millar, CEO of ITC Secure Networking. 'Digital Shadows supports us through every stage of an opportunity — from demand generation and qualification, right to deal closure.'
'We have been impressed with the business model Digital Shadows has displayed to support our security practice,' said Tom Gobeille, President & CEO at Network Computing Architects, Inc. 'The strong support we get from the DS team through Channel REV program is invaluable to us as we expand our own security solutions.'
Digital Shadows is active around the world but is specifically targeting US, UK, Germany and Holland for new channel partners.
To learn more about the Digital Shadows REV Channel Partner Program, please visit: http://partners.digitalshadows.com/
