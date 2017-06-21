 
News By Tag
* Digital Shadows
* Chris Catanzaro
* Channel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai Internet City
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Digital Shadows Unveils Channel Rev Partner Program and Showcases New Partner Portal

Digital Risk Management Leader Attracts New Strategic Channel Partners As The Business Continues To Expand
 
 
Chris Catanzaro, Director of Channel Sales at Digital Shadows
Chris Catanzaro, Director of Channel Sales at Digital Shadows
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Digital Shadows
Chris Catanzaro
Channel

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Dubai Internet City - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

DUBAI INTERNET CITY, UAE - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Shadows, the industry leader in digital risk management, today announced the launch of its channel only partner program - Channel REV – and an associated online Partner Portal, designed to accelerate partner revenue and enhance their customers' loyalty by offering the award-winning Digital Shadows SearchLight™ service that combines scalable data analytics with human analysts to effectively manage and reduce the digital risks of cyber threats, data leakage, and reputation risks.

The Digital Shadows' Channel REV portal gives partners the tools they need to move fast to build their own professional services around the SearchLight solution from Digital Shadoiws. The new portal gives partners access to marketing materials, training videos and a host of other content 24/7, as well as request quotes, submit incentive claims, run reports, track opportunities and registrations, request marketing development funds (MDF), and sales promotion incentive funds (SPIF).

'The digital footprint organizations present to the world, and specifically to cybercriminals and hacktivists needs protecting,' said Chris Catanzaro, Director of Channel Sales at Digital Shadows. 'Partners recognize that Digital Shadows' revolutionary SearchLight solution is ideally placed to give them the visibility and intelligence they need to tailor their own cybersecurity solutions to their customers around the world.'

'Digital Shadows is a natural extension to our team and through that our Managed Security Services capability,' said Tom Millar, CEO of ITC Secure Networking. 'Digital Shadows supports us through every stage of an opportunity — from demand generation and qualification, right to deal closure.'

'We have been impressed with the business model Digital Shadows has displayed to support our security practice,' said Tom Gobeille, President & CEO at Network Computing Architects, Inc. 'The strong support we get from the DS team through Channel REV program is invaluable to us as we expand our own security solutions.'

Digital Shadows is active around the world but is specifically targeting US, UK, Germany and Holland for new channel partners.

To learn more about the Digital Shadows REV Channel Partner Program, please visit: http://partners.digitalshadows.com/

Contact
Conrad Offices, 19th Floor
Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai
***@oakconsulting.biz
End
Source:Digital Shadows
Email:***@oakconsulting.biz
Posted By:***@oakconsulting.biz Email Verified
Tags:Digital Shadows, Chris Catanzaro, Channel
Industry:Technology
Location:Dubai Internet City - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
OAK Consulting FZC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share