NEW E-Commerce Retailer To Offer Gaming Accessories to General Public at Wholesale Prices

Arnold's Gaming Emporium

-- Arnold's Gaming Emporium, a newly launched e-tailer, is offering gaming related accessories and peripherals to the general public at a price point closer to wholesale than retail.After discovering through market research that there was an under-served group of consumers in the budget gaming accessories market that desired to purchase quality hardware but was less inclined to pay the premium prices of a mainstream retailer, the founders made connections with manufacturers and factory direct suppliers, then launched Arnold's Gaming Emporium.The new retailer went live on Monday, June 19, 2017 with a wide inventory of products. Products to date include eye protection, game console/gamepad customizations & modifications, gaming controllers, gaming keyboards & replacement keycaps, gaming mice, headsets, repair parts, retro gaming t-shirts & other novelties, and tools. All categories are heavily discounted from the manufacturers' suggested retail price as much as 60%.To learn more about the new business venture, products, discounts or any other inquiries contact Arnold's Gaming Emporium via the website at https://gamingemporium.us