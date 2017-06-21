 
June 2017





NEW E-Commerce Retailer To Offer Gaming Accessories to General Public at Wholesale Prices

E-Commerce website launches to fulfill budget gaming accessories market needs
 
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Arnold's Gaming Emporium, a newly launched e-tailer, is offering gaming related accessories and peripherals to the general public at a price point closer to wholesale than retail.

After discovering through market research that there was an under-served group of consumers in the budget gaming accessories market that desired to purchase quality hardware but was less inclined to pay the premium prices of a mainstream retailer, the founders made connections with manufacturers and factory direct suppliers, then launched Arnold's Gaming Emporium.

The new retailer went live on Monday, June 19, 2017 with a wide inventory of products. Products to date include eye protection, game console/gamepad customizations & modifications, gaming controllers, gaming keyboards & replacement keycaps, gaming mice, headsets, repair parts, retro gaming t-shirts & other novelties, and tools. All categories are heavily discounted from the manufacturers' suggested retail price as much as 60%.

To learn more about the new business venture, products, discounts or any other inquiries contact Arnold's Gaming Emporium via the website at https://gamingemporium.us

Arnold's Gaming Emporium
***@gamingemporium.us
Email:***@gamingemporium.us Email Verified
Jun 27, 2017



