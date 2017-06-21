News By Tag
Huntington Beach Senior Center in Central Park Celebrates One Year Anniversary
The Huntington Beach Senior Center in Central Park and the Huntington Beach Council on Aging (HBCOA) will host an Anniversary Gala on July 29, celebrating a year of success.
Participation in center classes, lectures or activities increased four-fold, with daily attendance reaching 400.
With more than 1200 members, and growing, the Hoag Fitness Pavilion is a core component of the Center's health and wellness programming. "This year has been an overwhelming success, and we would like everyone to celebrate with us!" states Ed Pinchiff, HBCOA Board President.
The Anniversary Gala will be held July 29 in the beautiful Parkview Room. The Gala will begin at 6 pm with a cocktail hour, with dinner and dancing at 7 p.m. The Anniversary Gala will feature a sumptuous dinner with lively music and dancing for all ages. With beautiful views of Central Park, the evening will feature an outdoor patio bar for those who want to enjoy the sunset.
Recognizing the need for additional funding, a total of $325,000 for programs and services have been generated by the Huntington Beach Council on Aging. Additional assistance is provided by a number of valued partners including Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Orange Coast Memorial Medical Center and the Assistance League of Huntington Beach. With supportive services tailored to ensure healthy living, seniors are finding it easier to age in their community.
With an eye towards the future, the HBCOA will continue to lead the fundraising efforts for the Senior Center in Central Park to expand services and create new ways to age in Huntington Beach.
The Senior Center in Central Park continues to offer life enhancing services and recreational classes tailored to the "over 50" population of Huntington Beach. Innovative classes and activities ranging from memoir writing to boxing for seniors continue to attract hundreds of people per day to the center. The popular Tuesday Afternoon at the Movies sponsored by the HBCOA can bring in as many as 250 visitors to see recently released films. For more information about the Anniversary Gala, contact the Senior Center in Central Park at (714) 536-5600.
The Huntington Beach Council on Aging (HBCOA) is a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation (ID #51-0179431)
Contact
Senior Center in Central Park
714-536-5600
***@gmail.com
