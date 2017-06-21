 
June 2017





Boulder Announces Release of New 1100 Series and 1160 Stereo Power Amplifier

The 1160 Stereo Power Amplifier is the first release in the new 1100 Series.
 
 
LOUISVILLE, Colo. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Boulder Amplifiers is pleased to announce the immediate release and shipment of the 1160 Stereo Power Amplifier. The 1160 is the successor to the 1060 Stereo Power Amplifier and the first product in the new 1100 Series to debut.

The 1100 Series is Boulder's mid-level product line, combining new technology and exceptional

performance with reduced size, power and cost. The 1100 Series offers a substantial advancement over

the previous 1000 Series, with improvements in sound quality by way of better thermal management,

ground paths, noise floor, and circuit layout. The increased use of surface-mount technology,

manufactured on Boulder's own surface-mount manufacturing machines and ovens, has also yielded

improvements in noise radiation, propagation delay, parasitic capacitance and the elimination of lead

inductance in affected circuits. It also offers improvements in unit-to-unit quality and consistency and

long-term reliability.

Also new for the 1160 is the use of a 64-bit, multi-core ARM (Advanced RISC Machine) processor for all

supervisory functions, including management of protection circuits, AC line monitoring, power, thermal

detection, error notification, and HTML- or IP-based external control. This ARM processor will also enable

the use of Boulder Net, an IP-based unit-to-unit detection, system layout, and communication

architecture available to external control systems such as Savant or Crestron and application-based

system controls. For units that are network connected, an HTML setup and control page is available by

simply logging into the amplifier's IP address via a browser.

Gain stages within the 1160 are Boulder's proprietary 983, which are unique to the 1100 Series. 983 gain

stages feature surface-mount mechanical design with board-mounted heatsinking and provide the initial20 dB of gain in a multi-stage design for exceptionally wide bandwidth. They combine discrete and

monolithic design with a high-current output.

The 1160 utilizes 56 bipolar output devices (28 per channel), 48 filter capacitors and 2 toroidal power

transformers to generate power output of up to 300 watts per channel into any load, enabling massive

current swings and the ability to drive any loudspeaker to realistic audio levels.

The physical design of the 1160's external casework has evolved, with the heatsinks' hard corners and

chamfers being replaced with small radii and curves. The front panel has also been changed to reflect

Boulder's local geography. The layered front panel design is actually a reproduction of the topographical

map of Flagstaff Mountain, located directly west of Boulder, Colorado.

Continuous power output of the 1160 is 300W per channel into 8 ohms, with peak output power doubling

into 4 ohms (600W), 2 ohms (1200W). All audio circuitry is full differentially balanced. Outputs include

dual connections for bi-wiring. Full specifications for the 1160 are as follows:

Continuous power, 8, 4, 2 OHMS: 300W

Peak power, 8 ohms: 300W

Peak power, 4 ohms: 600W

Peak power, 2 ohms: 1200W

THD, 8 ohms, 300W: 20-2 kHz: 0.0009%, 20 kHz: 0.0048%

THD, 4 ohms, 300W: 20-2 kHz: 0.0016%, 20 kHz: 0.0071%

THD, 2 ohms, 300W: 20-2 kHz: 0.002%, 20 kHz: 0.0130%

Equivalent Input Noise (EIN), 20 kHz BW: 1.5 μV

Magnitude response, 20 to 20 kHz: +0.00, -0.04 dB

Magnitude response, -3 dB at: 0.015 Hz, 150 kHz

Voltage gain: 26 dB

Signal-to-noise ratio (RE: 300W/8Ω): -127 dB, unweighted, 20 to 22 kHz

Input impedance: Balanced: 100k ohms, unbalanced: 50k ohms

Common mode rejection (balanced only): 60 Hz: 90 dB, 10 kHz: 70 dB

Input connectors: 3-pin balanced XLR

Output connectors: Two sets of 6 mm / .250-inch wingscrews

Crosstalk, L to R or R to L: Greater than 120 dB

Weight: Amplifier, 140 lbs. (63.5 kg); Shipping, 220 lbs. (99.8 kg)

Power requirements: 100, 110-120, 220-240 VAC, 50-60 Hz

Power consumption: 15W Standby, 240W Nominal, 3600W at Maximum output

The suggested US retail price for the 1160 Stereo Amplifier is $28,000. Export retail pricing will vary by

country.

For print resolution images of the 1160, please go to https://www.dropbox.com/sh/i8yodtwgn4nill0/AADTarWN2gJZWw....

About Boulder Amplifiers, Inc. (http://boulderamp.com/about/)

Boulder is the world's premiere luxury and high-performance audio manufacturer and is based in Lousiville, Colorado.

It is a member of the Consumer Technology Association and is the last remaining "high-end" electronics manufacturer

in North America to engineer and produce all aspects of its products in-house. Boulder was founded in 1984 as a

manufacturer of broadcast and recording studio equipment, transitioning later to fine home audio electronics.

Media Contact
Rich Maez
303-449-8220, x110
***@boulderamp.com
End
