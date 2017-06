Boulder Announces Release of New 1100 Series and 1160 Stereo Power Amplifier

The 1160 Stereo Power Amplifier is the first release in the new 1100 Series.

--The 1100 Series is Boulder's mid-level product line, combining new technology and exceptionalperformance with reduced size, power and cost. The 1100 Series offers a substantial advancement overthe previous 1000 Series, with improvements in sound quality by way of better thermal management,ground paths, noise floor, and circuit layout. The increased use of surface-mount technology,manufactured on Boulder's own surface-mount manufacturing machines and ovens, has also yieldedimprovements in noise radiation, propagation delay, parasitic capacitance and the elimination of leadinductance in affected circuits. It also offers improvements in unit-to-unit quality and consistency andlong-term reliability.Also new for the 1160 is the use of a 64-bit, multi-core ARM (Advanced RISC Machine) processor for allsupervisory functions, including management of protection circuits, AC line monitoring, power, thermaldetection, error notification, and HTML- or IP-based external control. This ARM processor will also enablethe use of Boulder Net, an IP-based unit-to-unit detection, system layout, and communicationarchitecture available to external control systems such as Savant or Crestron and application-basedsystem controls. For units that are network connected, an HTML setup and control page is available bysimply logging into the amplifier's IP address via a browser.Gain stages within the 1160 are Boulder's proprietary 983, which are unique to the 1100 Series. 983 gainstages feature surface-mount mechanical design with board-mounted heatsinking and provide the initial20 dB of gain in a multi-stage design for exceptionally wide bandwidth. They combine discrete andmonolithic design with a high-current output.The 1160 utilizes 56 bipolar output devices (28 per channel), 48 filter capacitors and 2 toroidal powertransformers to generate power output of up to 300 watts per channel into any load, enabling massivecurrent swings and the ability to drive any loudspeaker to realistic audio levels.The physical design of the 1160's external casework has evolved, with the heatsinks' hard corners andchamfers being replaced with small radii and curves. The front panel has also been changed to reflectBoulder's local geography. The layered front panel design is actually a reproduction of the topographicalmap of Flagstaff Mountain, located directly west of Boulder, Colorado.Continuous power output of the 1160 is 300W per channel into 8 ohms, with peak output power doublinginto 4 ohms (600W), 2 ohms (1200W). All audio circuitry is full differentially balanced. Outputs includedual connections for bi-wiring. Full specifications for the 1160 are as follows:Continuous power, 8, 4, 2 OHMS: 300WPeak power, 8 ohms: 300WPeak power, 4 ohms: 600WPeak power, 2 ohms: 1200WTHD, 8 ohms, 300W: 20-2 kHz: 0.0009%, 20 kHz: 0.0048%THD, 4 ohms, 300W: 20-2 kHz: 0.0016%, 20 kHz: 0.0071%THD, 2 ohms, 300W: 20-2 kHz: 0.002%, 20 kHz: 0.0130%Equivalent Input Noise (EIN), 20 kHz BW: 1.5 μVMagnitude response, 20 to 20 kHz: +0.00, -0.04 dBMagnitude response, -3 dB at: 0.015 Hz, 150 kHzVoltage gain: 26 dBSignal-to-noise ratio (RE: 300W/8Ω): -127 dB, unweighted, 20 to 22 kHzInput impedance: Balanced: 100k ohms, unbalanced: 50k ohmsCommon mode rejection (balanced only): 60 Hz: 90 dB, 10 kHz: 70 dBInput connectors: 3-pin balanced XLROutput connectors: Two sets of 6 mm / .250-inch wingscrewsCrosstalk, L to R or R to L: Greater than 120 dBWeight: Amplifier, 140 lbs. (63.5 kg); Shipping, 220 lbs. (99.8 kg)Power requirements:100, 110-120, 220-240 VAC, 50-60 HzPower consumption:15W Standby, 240W Nominal, 3600W at Maximum outputThe suggested US retail price for the 1160 Stereo Amplifier is $28,000. Export retail pricing will vary bycountry.For print resolution images of the 1160, please go to https://www.dropbox.com/ sh/i8yodtwgn4nill0/ AADTarWN2gJZWw... About Boulder Amplifiers, Inc. ( http://boulderamp.com/ about/ Boulder is the world's premiere luxury and high-performance audio manufacturer and is based in Lousiville, Colorado.It is a member of the Consumer Technology Association and is the last remaining "high-end" electronics manufacturerin North America to engineer and produce all aspects of its products in-house. Boulder was founded in 1984 as amanufacturer of broadcast and recording studio equipment, transitioning later to fine home audio electronics.