HISEU Security Opens United States Based Alarm Monitoring Center
HISEU Security, a security company based out of Hartford, CT plans to become America's ultra low-cost security provider, offering alarm systems, security cameras and low cost alarm monitoring solutions.
HISEU Security, which was initiated by Justin David of South Windsor, CT wanted to turn his dream of "providing security for all" into a reality. On that simple principle, Justin created what America will soon know as HISEU, a play on words for I SE U. In addition to affordable alarm monitoring solutions, the business will offer a wide arrange of residential and commercial security products, and of course will have contracted electricians on hand to help in installation for those who are not DIY savvy.
But what will set HISEU apart from other security leaders? The business not only offers commercial and residential security, but will work with low-income households and non-profit organizations to provide UL Certified alarm monitoring to residents and businesses who fail to meet a certain threshold of income. According to company documents, low-income customers and certain institutions (including religious institutions, 501(C)(3) organizations, etc.) could receive alarm monitoring for as little as $3.00 per month. "There should be no price to protecting your family and that is exactly what I want customers to understand the most. Since there is no price on safety, I never want one of our customers to have to decide whether to provide food for their family or providing safety," states Justin David, owner of the HISEU Security Company.
According to company documents, this isn't Justin's' first time owning a security company. In 2006, David owned JC Surveillance, which was later sold to a Utah based firm in 2009. At the time, JC Surveillance focused more on personal protection and safety needs, not alarm monitoring.
HISEU Security is expected to open on June 30th 2017. More information can be found on the company's website at http://www.HISEU.com/
