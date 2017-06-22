News By Tag
Tech Support Company expanding in Lewis County
The company offers IT services with a focus on customer service, affordability, and reliability. Some of their services include computer repair, cell phone and tablet repair, accessories and computer classes.
Brandon's Tech Support is your number one source for all your technology needs. We're dedicated to giving you the very best IT services, with a focus on customer service, affordability and reliability.
Brandon's Tech Support provides services to both businesses and residential customers. Classes will be scheduled as soon as possible and include internet safety, internet safety for children and teens, basic computer classes, and advanced classes on specific topics such as Microsoft Office.
Services will be available at your location, by pick up and drop off or by appointment at 152 Oak St, Jane Lew, WV. Visit Brandon's Tech Support online at http://www.repairedcomputer.com/
