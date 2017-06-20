 
Local Rotary Clubs Encourage Area Young Professionals to Apply for Travel to India

Rotary District 6920 of southeast Georgia is looking for young professionals to apply for a Group Study Exchange Team that will travel to and observe previous Rotarians' work in India at the start of 2018.
 
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- (CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA) Rotary District 6920 is looking for young professionals to apply for a Group Study Exchange (GSE). The team selected will travel to the Hyderabad, India area from mid January to mid February 2018. Travel expenses for the GSE team are covered by Rotary District 6920. Applicants must be 25-40 years of age and live in District 6920 which covers central, south central, southeast and coastal Georgia. Rotarians and Non-Rotarians alike who meet the criteria are welcome to apply. Team members will stay with local Rotarian families and visit humanitarian projects provided by Rotary. Team members will also partake in a number of cultural visits.

Throughout the past five years, Rotary District 6920 has collaborated with District 3150 of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh areas of India and The Rotary Foundation (TRF) to complete a variety of humanitarian initiatives in southern India led by Dr. Ravi Vadlamani, past district governor of District 3150. Funds provided desks for school children, sewing machines, special tricycles for the victims of Polio and other diseases, education for parents and teachers in schools and water and sanitation facilities. The initiative led to the improvement and protection of hundreds of lives by giving individuals a quality of life and a hope for the future.

"The Group Study Exchange Program is a phenomenal opportunity for young professionals," said Hamsa Thota, 2017-2018 District Governor for 6920. "Team members not only get to visit India for little to no cost, they get the chance to experience India's culture and history while making lifelong friendships. The Rotarian host families are eager to welcome team members into their homes."

The GSE team leader application deadline is Friday, July 7, 2017, at 5:00 p.m. The deadline for GSE team members is Friday, September 15, 2017, at 5:00 p.m.

To apply for the Group Study Exchange, please visit www.rotarydistrict6920.net, click on the Foundation tab then Group Study Exchange. or contact a rotary member in your community.

For more information, please visit https://www.rotary.org/

ABOUT ROTARY GROUP STUDY EXCHANGE
For four to six weeks, team members experience the host country's culture and institutions, observe how their vocations are practiced abroad, develop personal and professional relationships and exchange ideas. Host families provide meals and lodging and arrange cultural visits for their guests to immerse in the country's history.

ABOUT ROTARY DISTRICT 6920
Rotarians are volunteers who work locally and internationally to combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, provide education and job training, promote peace and eradicate polio under the motto "Service Above Self." District 6920 consists of 64 clubs with a membership of over 3,200 Rotary Members with multiple clubs in cities scattered throughout central, south central, southeast and coastal Georgia Georgia including Macon, Augusta, Valdosta, Brunswick, Camden County, Tift County and Savannah. District 6920 embraced a goal along with Rotary International, to eliminate polio from the planet.

ABOUT ROTARY DISTRICT 3150
Rotary International District 3150 (comprising 96 Clubs in 38 cities/towns in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana States, India) is one among the 530 Rotary Districts in the world. The 3,300+ member strong Rotary District 3150 is headed by Abraham Jamullamudi, District Governor 2017-2018. This Rotary District has a long and outstanding history of service. It undertakes community development and vocational service projects in association with the clubs and its members, thus keeping up the Rotary motto, "Service Above Self."

CONTACT
Andy Lohn
Incoming Group Study Exchange Chair
alohn@bartmeyerlaw.com
912.598.5151

MEDIA CONTACT
Marjorie Young
Carriage Trade Public Relations
marjorie@carriagetradepr.com
912.844.9990
Source:Carriage Trade PR
Email:***@carriagetradepr.com Email Verified
