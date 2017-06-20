The New Generation Japanese Digital Music Instrument "KAGURA" Exhibited at Bowl Expo 2017

A new-generation digital music instrument KAGURA, developed by the Japanese company Shikumi Design Inc. was exhibited in Nashville, Texas, USA between June 18 and 22, 2017 at the world's largest bowling convention "International Bowl Expo 2017".

-- A new-generation digital music instrument called KAGURA, developed by the Japanese company Shikumi Design Inc. (Fukuoka, Japan, CEO Shunsuke Nakamura Ph.D.), was exhibited in Nashville, Texas, USA from June 18 to 22, 2017 at part of the Sports Garden Corporation booth, at the world's largest bowling convention "International Bowl Expo 2017".http://bpaa.com/bowlexpoThe goal of the collaboration with Sports Garden Corporation (Kurume, Fukuoka pref., Japan), which develops sports related amusement facilities, was to recreate the jukebox experience in bowling alleys. http://spoga.jp/Mr. Masaru Yoshida, director of the Sports Garden corporate division, who handled this exhibition, commented: "I remember the time people used to listen to music at the jukebox of a bowling alley. Since then, bowling and music could not be separated. [...] Through the Sports Garden x KAGURA collaboration I was able to take that first step in reviving that time. A lot of visitors got interested in our booth. I can't forget the smiling faces of the guests who have played with KAGURA! So we will continue to collaborate in order to add more value through entertainment with KAGURA.■ About KAGURAKAGURA was developed for the purpose of offering anyone the chance to become a musician and performer, only by using a PC/Mac with a camera to install the software. Using an innovative image processing interface, we were able to realize a unique free playing style using movements of the body, even without any prior musical knowledge.KAGURA has won the first Grand Prix as an Asian startup in the pitch contest held in Barcelona, ​​Spain, the famous "Sónar + D 2016", along with numerous other international awards. Currently on sale for $499 on the official website. You can also enjoy a free trial version.■ About Shikumi Design Inc.Shunsuke Nakamura PhD. established Shikumi Design in 2005 under the corporate philosophy of "Designing a way to make everyone smile". As a pioneer in the industry, it boasts more than 900 achievements. Awarded domestically and internationally, including the Grand Prix in the world contest sponsored by Intel Corporation, with the majority of the members becoming parents, Shikumi Design has also started to focus on creative education for children.