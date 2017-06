ACSH Releases Little Black Book of Junk Science, Convenes Panel At National Press Club

On Thursday, June 29th, the American Council on Science and Health is releasing its Little Black Book of Junk Science at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, with a panel of experts to follow.

Little Black Book of Junk Science

-- The American Council on Science and Health , America's premiere pro-science consumer advocacy organization, is releasing its newest work, the, on June 29th during a press conference to be held at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.Details are as follows:National Press Club524 14th Street NW, 13th floorWashington D.C. 20045Place: The Zenger Room8:00AM - 9:00AM: Continental Breakfast is available9:00AM - 10:045AM Book release announcement, panel discussion and Q&A."The Little Black Book of Junk Science is just what it sounds like," says Dr. Alex Berezow, Senior Fellow in Biomedical Science for the Council and author of the book. "Everyone talks about fake news but it is a little harder to know what junk science is if you are not an expert. This book is a pocket-sized reference that will allow the public to do just that. Family barbecues will never be the same!"Following the opening remarks, a panel of experts including Dr. Berezow will talk about their most worrisome examples of junk science, the economic, cultural and policy implications of when junk science enters the national discussion, and what the grass roots pro-science community can do to prevent government decision-makers from using junk science in order to make political claims.Those interested in attending need to email to rsvp@acsh.org to gain access. This event is open to media and the public.