June 2017





Sounds of Juneteenth's Freedom Ring True at Church of Scientology Gospel Concert

Featured act Au'Niece (Aunt and Niece), backed by a Gospel quartet, performed with the Fort Harrison Band in celebration of Juneteenth a national celebration commemorating the official end of slavery in America on June 24th.
 
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- On June 24th, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization held a Gospel concert in the Historic Fort Harrison's Auditorium. The event was held in celebration of Juneteenth, a national celebration commemorating the official end of slavery in America. The featured act was Au'Niece (Aunt and Niece) backed by a Gospel quartet and the Fort Harrison Band.

Ms. Pat Harney, the Public Relations Director for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater, opened the event and welcomed the guests to the Fort Harrison. Ms. Harney read from the Creed of the Church of Scientology, "In the Creed of the Church of Scientology, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard included the following points: 'We of the Church believe: That all men of whatever race, color or creed were created with equal rights. That all men have inalienable rights to their own religious practices and their performance. That all men have inalienable rights to their own lives. That all men have inalienable rights to conceive, choose, assist or support their own organizations, churches or governments. That the souls of men have the rights of men.'"

Ms. Harney also spoke about the history of Gospel, which communicates the triumph of the spirit over the material. In perfect demonstration of this, Au'Niece, the Gospel singers and the Flag Band performed uplifting, foot-stomping Gospel for the rest of the evening.

"I felt like I was back in church," said one guest.

"This event was spot on. Spot on. It just totally blew me away. I used to listen to a lot of Gospel before but this is just so up–beat and so much fun and I just had a great time!" said Robert, one of the guests.

In addition to the music, guests learned a bit of the Juneteenth history. "Juneteenth" is taken from the words "June" and "19th" and dates back to 1865. Two and a half years after President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation African Americans were still slaves in Texas. It was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.

About the Fort Harrison:

Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison's current owner, the Church of Scientology, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org.

Page Updated Last on: Jun 26, 2017
