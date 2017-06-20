News By Tag
Integrated Biometrics' Five-0 Product Launch Is a Smashing Success
Company announces unprecedented demand for the world's first mobile FBI certified FAP50 fingerprint scanner
"Mobile enrollment and verification provide the must-have capabilities for law enforcement, border control, and commercial identity services," said Stephen Thies, Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Biometrics. "Our Five-0 is engineered to be the most mobile, reliable, and easy to use 10-finger product available."
As a compact, energy-efficient design, Five–0 operates as a standalone or embedded sensor that runs for hours using power from a smartphone while delivering FBI certified images. This powerful, portable solution also provides superior dry finger performance and operates in conditions that limit other technologies, including dirt, heat, cold, and direct sunlight.
Five-0 delivers best in class convenience and accuracy for governments and commercial enterprises. Its unique FAP50 format enables mobile field enrollment and verification in an easy to use and affordable package. The product is ideally suited for integrators around the world who develop biometric solutions to enable identification at the point of contact while reducing the need for fixed location installations.
Initial customers include leading international identity management providers in the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan, Thailand, Brazil, Mexico, and Canada, as well as multiple United States Federal agencies and commercial organizations. Integrated Biometrics has expanded its Five-0 production capacity to meet demand.
"We combined our vision and technological leadership with a deep commitment to listening to the market when we produced Five-0," continued Thies. "We are grateful to our customers for confirming the value in our approach."
ABOUT INTEGRATED BIOMETRICS
Integrated Biometrics, LLC designs and manufactures FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for identity solutions serving government agencies and commercial markets worldwide. Our technology utilizes a durable, patented, light emitting sensor (LES) film which outperforms traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, and usability. These innovative sensors enable organizations to enroll and verify individuals within large populations for use in national ID programs, elections, social services, homeland security, law enforcement, military operations and countless commercial applications. Integrated Biometrics offers the only Appendix F FBI-certified sensors that meet the mobility requirements demanded by end users. Visit https://integratedbiometrics.com/
[1] FAP50 refers to an FBI standard for fingerprint scanners. The FAP50 scanning surface is 3.2" by 2" in size, significantly smaller than FAP60 10-finger units currently on the market.
