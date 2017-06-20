News By Tag
Exco Levi Successfully Opens the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival!
Calling all Reggae lovers from far and wide, Exco took the stage at the earliest part of the festival, however, by the time his stage time came to an end, an eager crowd had gathered to receive the musical vibration of Canada's Reggae King.
Exco's signature set included performances of his hit songs "Life in the Factory," "Strive" and "Storms of Life." The artist also played the Melodica in a special rendition of "Since I Throw the Comb Away" which excited the audience. Many dubbed him the #MelodicaDread as the sounds of the instrument synchronized perfectly with the band and Exco's vocals. His set also included "Reggae Calling," produced by Californian King I-Vier of Royal Order Music who was present at SNWMF and shared the joy of the audience reaction to his project with the Artist. What began as a small number in crowd size, ended with a full introductory crowd. Of his performance said "I was very happy with the way we were received by the people" said Exco after his performance. "Everything about the festival is positive … from the people to the stage to the energy. Exco Levi and High Priest Band enjoyed it."
Not only did Exco enjoy his time at the 24 year old festival (2017 marked the 24th anniversary of the fest), fans did as well. Judah, a regular attendee of the festival said "I love Exco's vibe. I've watched him over the years and came early just to hear his live performance. He was really good."
Prior to SNWMF, Exco and High Priest Band rocked Level 13 night club in Oakland, California.
Fans can watch Exco's SNWMF performance on YouTube: https://youtu.be/
Exco's performance schedule continues with live performances at the Beaches Jazz Festival, Island Stage (at Harbourfront)
Fans can stay up to date with Exco online at Facebook.com/
About Exco Levi:
Born to the religion of music, and chanting faith in Rastafari, Exco Levi is one of Reggae's most attractive voices who's unafraid to deliver uplifting messages wrapped in engaging melodic compositions. Coming from roots based in Manchester, Jamaica, Exco migrated to Toronto, Canada in his teens, and shortly thereafter pursued a career in music.
He is the 5 time JUNO Award winner for Best Reggae Recording, and has worked with producers in the US, Jamaica and Germany. He has collaborated with Award winning artists Marcia Griffiths, Busy Signal and Gappy Ranks (to name a few) and has toured Canada, the US, Europe and Africa.
