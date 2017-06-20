News By Tag
Tuesday Night Comics Returns To North Coast Rep With Top Comics
Tuesday Night Comics is arguably one of the funniest nights of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence, 2012 Outstanding Actor Of The Year, hosts the North Coast Rep stage with his extensive list of talented comedian friends from all over the country with late night credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME etc…. this show includes: Bill Jubran as the Opening Act, Monique Marvez as the Headlining Act, Bijan Mostafavi as the Featured Act, and Tiffy Jane as the Musical Act. This show is rated R.
Tickets for the one-night-only performance are $23. We offer Happy Hour at 6:30PM wiith $3.00 beers and free appetizers! To order tickets, visit our website at northcoastrep.org, or call the box office at 858-481-1055.
North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
BIOS:
MARK CHRISTOPHER LAWRENCE (Host) Mark is an international headliner who has worked with the likes of Bill Cosby, Jerry Seinfeld, Rodney Danger eld, and Jeff Foxworthy, as well as having headlined clubs and colleges all over the USA and Canada. Mark's most recent television credits include his series regular role as Big Mike on the NBC series CHUCK, recurring role on GLEE, Disney Channel's original TV movie "Life is Ruff," guest appearances on "Lab Rats", "Good Luck Charlie", "Heroes", "Weeds", "My Name is Earl", "Reba", "Grounded for Life", "Crossing Jordan", and "American Dreams" to name a few. MCL can be seen on the Sportsman channel's "Amazing America with Sarah Palin" on Thursday nights. www.markchristopherlawrence.com
MONIQUE MARVEZ (Headliner)Writer, performer, air talent, talk show hostess, podcaster and marathon runner (ok, only halves until now), Monique Marvez knows how to go the distance, with style, grace and a failure-is-not-
BIJAN MOSTAFAVI (Featured Act)is a Persian, American stand-up comic out of Southern California. He performs at colleges and clubs across the country. His style includes stories about his crazy friends, family and observations on life. He's the past winner of San Diego's Funniest person, and you may have seen him on "Laugh"s on FOX or "Tonight in San Diego". He doesn't like long walks on the beach, he likes peanut butter a lot, and he loves you.
BILL JUBRAN (Opening Act) As a descendant of the legendary poet Khalil Gibran, Bill Jubran also has a unique way of conveying his points of view, while his story telling captures the attention of the crowd. His high-energy rants are masterfully crafted and relatable to all. Combine that with a relentless dose of self-deprecating humor, the audience is rewarded with an unforgettable experience, filled with tears of laughter.
TIFFANY JANE (Musical Guest) She is the singer of Tiffany Jane & The Kicks. They are a local San Diego soul band. They released their debut album "Love Stories" a few years ago, and second album "Discovery" 2 years ago. It's time for a new album! They are always looking for new venues, festivals, and cities to play. The band gets the honor of playing music primarily with Bobby Cressey, Kevin Freeby, Beto Suarez, Hugo Suarez, and Charlie Wheller. They perform live duo, trio, and full band. And also love bringing new life and their own spin on well-known songs, which you can view here: https://www.youtube.com/
ABOUT NORTH COAST REPERTORY THEATRE:
North Coast Repertory Theatre, under the artistic leadership of David Ellenstein since 2003, is a professional Equity theatre founded in 1982 by Olive and Tom Blakistone. Currently celebrating its 35th season, North Coast Rep has received critical acclaim from media and audiences alike, and has evolved into one of the area's leading performing arts organizations. North Coast Rep prides itself on employing the majority of its actors from Actors' Equity Association for its high quality, award-winning productions, and staging works by established and emerging playwrights. Throughout its history, North Coast Rep has created a platform where artist and audience thrive through the intimacy of live theatre, recognizing the power of theatre to challenge complacency, revitalize the imagination, nurture the unexpected, and embrace the variety and diversity in our lives.
