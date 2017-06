Thrillcall Recommends: Concerts Over Fourth of July Weekend!

Win tickets to shows across the country over the long weekend for July 4th!

Media Contact

pr@thrillcall.com

End

-- This year some will have a four-day Fourth of July weekend and Thrillcall wants to help you celebrate! We are giving away tickets to shows across the country, though fireworks are not included. Check out our full list of giveaways (organized by metro area) below; download the Thrillcall app and set your location to enter for a chance to win! Feel free to enter as many giveaways as you like to maximize your chances. Find a link at the bottom for more information.-----Chicago, IL6/30 SOJA @ HOB Chicago6/30 Tiger & Woods @ Smart Bar6/30 Rat Boys @ Schubas6/30 David Cook @ Lincoln Hall7/2 Shobaleader One @ Thalia HallDallas, TX7/2 Chris Janson @ Billy Bob's7/3 Grateful Ball: Travelin' Mcourys & Jeff Austin @ Granada TheaterDenver, CO6/30 King Lil G @ Fox Theater7/1 Conor Oberst @ Boulder Theater7/2 Tethys @ Marquis7/3 Born Of Osiris @ Black Sheep7/4 Product Of Hate @ Herman HidewayLas Vegas, NV6/30 New Wave Rave @ House of Blues7/1 Black Marble @ Bunkhouse Saloon7/1 Rumours – A tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ House of Blues7/3 Led Zepagin @ House of BluesLos Angeles, CA (Orange County offers below)6/30 Nikka Costa @ Teragram6/30 Ducktails @ Hi Hat6/30 Quincy @ Fonda7/1 Meatbodies @ Teragram7/1 Wayward Sons @ Saint Rocke7/1 Holy Ghost @ Skybar WeHo7/3 Trent Cantrelle @ Sound7/4 Will Clarke @ Skybar WeHoMiami, FL6/30 Steve Aoki @ Story7/1 Kaskade @ LivMinneapolis, MN6/30 Alma Afrobeat Ensemble @ The CedarNew Orleans, LA6/30 Mystikal @ House of BluesNew York, NY6/30 Shobaleader @ Warsaw6/30 Psymon Spine @ Knitting Factory7/1 Rips @ Babys All Right7/2 Amtrac @ Good RoomNorfolk, VA6/30 Busta Rhymes @ NorVaOrange County, CA6/30 Cat Power @ Observatory6/30 Jessie James Decker @ House of Blues7/1 The Vandals @ Observatory7/1 Rock Stars & Stripes @ City Grove7/2 Ann Wilson (of Heart) @ City GrovePortland, OR6/30 Streetlight Manifesto @ Crystal BallroomRaleigh, NC6/30 xxxTentacion @ The RitzSan Diego, CA7/1 The Pynnacles @ Casbah7/1 Cat Power @ Observatory North Park7/1 Tainted Love @ Belly UpSan Francisco, CA and greater Bay area6/30 Tiger Army @ Ace of Spades (Sacramento)6/30 Tycho @ The Greek6/30 Andrew Bird @ Saratoga Winery (San Jose)7/1 Miike Snow @ The Greek7/2 NRBQ @ Chapel7/3 Adrenaline Mob @ Slim's7/4 Ying Yang Twins @ 1015 FolsomSeattle, WA7/1 Azizi Gibson @ Vera ProjectWashington, DC6/30 Rumours – A tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Fillmore Silver Spring7/2 Sam Kogan @ Black CatWest Palm Beach, FL7/2 Warped Tour Perfect @ Vodka Ampitheater-----download the Thrillcall app ( http://getapp.thrillcall.com/ ): https://getapp.thrillcall.com Set your location in the app to see all available giveaways. Follow on-screen instructions in order to enter. Good luck!