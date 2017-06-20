News By Tag
Thrillcall Recommends: Concerts Over Fourth of July Weekend!
Win tickets to shows across the country over the long weekend for July 4th!
-----
Chicago, IL
6/30 SOJA @ HOB Chicago
6/30 Tiger & Woods @ Smart Bar
6/30 Rat Boys @ Schubas
6/30 David Cook @ Lincoln Hall
7/2 Shobaleader One @ Thalia Hall
Dallas, TX
7/2 Chris Janson @ Billy Bob's
7/3 Grateful Ball: Travelin' Mcourys & Jeff Austin @ Granada Theater
Denver, CO
6/30 King Lil G @ Fox Theater
7/1 Conor Oberst @ Boulder Theater
7/2 Tethys @ Marquis
7/3 Born Of Osiris @ Black Sheep
7/4 Product Of Hate @ Herman Hideway
Las Vegas, NV
6/30 New Wave Rave @ House of Blues
7/1 Black Marble @ Bunkhouse Saloon
7/1 Rumours – A tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ House of Blues
7/3 Led Zepagin @ House of Blues
Los Angeles, CA (Orange County offers below)
6/30 Nikka Costa @ Teragram
6/30 Ducktails @ Hi Hat
6/30 Quincy @ Fonda
7/1 Meatbodies @ Teragram
7/1 Wayward Sons @ Saint Rocke
7/1 Holy Ghost @ Skybar WeHo
7/3 Trent Cantrelle @ Sound
7/4 Will Clarke @ Skybar WeHo
Miami, FL
6/30 Steve Aoki @ Story
7/1 Kaskade @ Liv
Minneapolis, MN
6/30 Alma Afrobeat Ensemble @ The Cedar
New Orleans, LA
6/30 Mystikal @ House of Blues
New York, NY
6/30 Shobaleader @ Warsaw
6/30 Psymon Spine @ Knitting Factory
7/1 Rips @ Babys All Right
7/2 Amtrac @ Good Room
Norfolk, VA
6/30 Busta Rhymes @ NorVa
Orange County, CA
6/30 Cat Power @ Observatory
6/30 Jessie James Decker @ House of Blues
7/1 The Vandals @ Observatory
7/1 Rock Stars & Stripes @ City Grove
7/2 Ann Wilson (of Heart) @ City Grove
Portland, OR
6/30 Streetlight Manifesto @ Crystal Ballroom
Raleigh, NC
6/30 xxxTentacion @ The Ritz
San Diego, CA
7/1 The Pynnacles @ Casbah
7/1 Cat Power @ Observatory North Park
7/1 Tainted Love @ Belly Up
San Francisco, CA and greater Bay area
6/30 Tiger Army @ Ace of Spades (Sacramento)
6/30 Tycho @ The Greek
6/30 Andrew Bird @ Saratoga Winery (San Jose)
7/1 Miike Snow @ The Greek
7/2 NRBQ @ Chapel
7/3 Adrenaline Mob @ Slim's
7/4 Ying Yang Twins @ 1015 Folsom
Seattle, WA
7/1 Azizi Gibson @ Vera Project
Washington, DC
6/30 Rumours – A tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Fillmore Silver Spring
7/2 Sam Kogan @ Black Cat
West Palm Beach, FL
7/2 Warped Tour Perfect @ Vodka Ampitheater
-----
download the Thrillcall app (http://getapp.thrillcall.com/
Set your location in the app to see all available giveaways. Follow on-screen instructions in order to enter. Good luck!
Media Contact
pr@thrillcall.com
End
