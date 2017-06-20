 
News By Tag
* Win
* Tickets
* Concerts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

Thrillcall Recommends: Concerts Over Fourth of July Weekend!

Win tickets to shows across the country over the long weekend for July 4th!
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Win
* Tickets
* Concerts

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Deals

LOS ANGELES - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- This year some will have a four-day Fourth of July weekend and Thrillcall wants to help you celebrate! We are giving away tickets to shows across the country, though fireworks are not included. Check out our full list of giveaways (organized by metro area) below; download the Thrillcall app and set your location to enter for a chance to win! Feel free to enter as many giveaways as you like to maximize your chances. Find a link at the bottom for more information.

-----

Chicago, IL

6/30 SOJA @ HOB Chicago

6/30 Tiger & Woods @ Smart Bar

6/30 Rat Boys @ Schubas

6/30 David Cook @ Lincoln Hall

7/2 Shobaleader One @ Thalia Hall

Dallas, TX

7/2 Chris Janson @ Billy Bob's

7/3 Grateful Ball: Travelin' Mcourys & Jeff Austin @ Granada Theater

Denver, CO

6/30 King Lil G @ Fox Theater

7/1 Conor Oberst @ Boulder Theater

7/2 Tethys @ Marquis

7/3 Born Of Osiris @ Black Sheep

7/4 Product Of Hate @ Herman Hideway

Las Vegas, NV

6/30 New Wave Rave @ House of Blues

7/1 Black Marble @ Bunkhouse Saloon

7/1 Rumours – A tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ House of Blues

7/3 Led Zepagin @ House of Blues

Los Angeles, CA (Orange County offers below)

6/30 Nikka Costa @ Teragram

6/30 Ducktails @ Hi Hat

6/30 Quincy @ Fonda

7/1 Meatbodies @ Teragram

7/1 Wayward Sons @ Saint Rocke

7/1 Holy Ghost @ Skybar WeHo

7/3 Trent Cantrelle @ Sound

7/4 Will Clarke @ Skybar WeHo

Miami, FL

6/30 Steve Aoki @ Story

7/1 Kaskade @ Liv

Minneapolis, MN

6/30 Alma Afrobeat Ensemble @ The Cedar

New Orleans, LA

6/30 Mystikal @ House of Blues

New York, NY

6/30 Shobaleader @ Warsaw

6/30 Psymon Spine @ Knitting Factory

7/1 Rips @ Babys All Right

7/2 Amtrac @ Good Room

Norfolk, VA

6/30 Busta Rhymes @ NorVa

Orange County, CA

6/30 Cat Power @ Observatory

6/30 Jessie James Decker @ House of Blues

7/1 The Vandals @ Observatory

7/1 Rock Stars & Stripes @ City Grove

7/2 Ann Wilson (of Heart) @ City Grove

Portland, OR

6/30 Streetlight Manifesto @ Crystal Ballroom

Raleigh, NC

6/30 xxxTentacion @ The Ritz

San Diego, CA

7/1 The Pynnacles @ Casbah

7/1 Cat Power @ Observatory North Park

7/1 Tainted Love @ Belly Up

San Francisco, CA and greater Bay area

6/30 Tiger Army @ Ace of Spades (Sacramento)

6/30 Tycho @ The Greek

6/30 Andrew Bird @ Saratoga Winery (San Jose)

7/1 Miike Snow @ The Greek

7/2 NRBQ @ Chapel

7/3 Adrenaline Mob @ Slim's

7/4 Ying Yang Twins @ 1015 Folsom

Seattle, WA

7/1 Azizi Gibson @ Vera Project

Washington, DC

6/30 Rumours – A tribute to Fleetwood Mac @ Fillmore Silver Spring

7/2 Sam Kogan @ Black Cat

West Palm Beach, FL

7/2 Warped Tour Perfect @ Vodka Ampitheater

-----

download the Thrillcall app (http://getapp.thrillcall.com/): https://getapp.thrillcall.com

Set your location in the app to see all available giveaways. Follow on-screen instructions in order to enter. Good luck!

Media Contact
pr@thrillcall.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thrillcall.com Email Verified
Tags:Win, Tickets, Concerts
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Thrillcall News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share