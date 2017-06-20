News By Tag
6449 Rainbow Heights Rd, Fallbrook, Ca 92028
This gorgeous property sits on top of the world! 14 plus acres of natural beauty, including a spring fed pond. The main home is 7,000 sq. ft and the guest home has 1,900 sq. ft and 3 bedrooms. It has parklike grounds, volleyball court, a helicopter landing and a 10 car garage in main home and 6 car garage in guests home! It is truly one of a kind and has been cared for with love.
This property can also be used for a business, such as a rehabilitation facility, or use your imagination.
Please contact Carolyn Russo 858-336-2412 or Steve Leggitt 858-775-7653 for more information!
Broker information:
Engel & Völkers San Diego Ranch and Coast
www.sandiegoranchcoast.evusa.com/
858-756-0048
18023 Calle Ambiente, Ste 301
Rancho Santa Fe, Ca 92067
858-481-1500
853 Camino Del Mar, Ste 202
Del Mar, Ca 92014
442-500-8888
2956 Roosevelt Street, Ste 4
Carlsbad, Ca 92008
Engel & Völkers is a leader in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, resorts, yachts, and private jets in the premium segment. Founded by Christian Völkers in 1977 as a boutique shop delivering high-end services to an exclusive clientele, today we are a luxury brand recognized around the world for our culture of exclusivity, competence and passion. These core values are shared by thousands of dedicated professionals and are the driving force behind the growth and success of our unique brand.
Contact
Carolyn Russo 858-336-2412
Steve Leggitt 858-775-7653
carolyn.russo@
