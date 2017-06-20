 
McCarthy Building Companies Hires Guy Voss as Director of Business Development

 
 
Guy Voss
Guy Voss
 
PHOENIX - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- McCarthy Building Companies recently hired Guy Voss, P.E., as Director of Business Development of McCarthy Water for the Southwest division. The Water team offersgeneral contracting, construction management, program management and design/build services for water and wastewater projects throughout the U.S.

In his new role, Voss will direct the group's strategic planning and new market growth, participate in business development initiatives, as well as maintain and develop client relations.

Voss has nearly two decades of experience in the engineering and construction industry with an extensive understanding of the complex intricacies involved in large-scale water/wastewater and renewable energy projects.

Prior to this position, he served as the Program Manager in New York City for a $600 million private construction project on behalf of his former employer, a global leader in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for energy, water and telecommunications. Voss has experience expanding market share in the water industry as well as in the telecommunication and energy industries. He also spent more than a decade supervising teams focused on the planning and management for the design, construction and operation of advanced water and wastewater conveyance and treatment facilities, and renewable energy projects around the world.

"Guy's deep understanding of complex, integrated designs for a variety of water, wastewater, reuse and renewable energy-related projects will be an asset to our clients and project teams," said Joe Brunsman, business unit leader of the Water team for McCarthy Building Companies' Southwest division."Many of the projects that Guy has led required alternative delivery contracts with multiple project partners in EPC, and he also has vast experience with globally co-located projects that were remotely led and managed. We look forward to developing new client relationships with Guy leading our business development efforts."

Voss has an MBA in finance and management and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. He is a member of the American Water Works Association, Water Environmental Federation, American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Public Works Association.

About McCarthy Building Companies

McCarthy is the nation's 15th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record, May 2017) and has a diverse roster of Water projects across the country. The Water team offersgeneral contracting, construction management, program management and design/build services for wastewater and water treatment projects, and also for projects in the mining, solar, nuclear and fossil fuels industries. The McCarthy Southwest Division is based in Phoenix. McCarthy also has offices in Newport Beach, San Diego, Sacramento and San Francisco, Calif.; Las Vegas; Albuquerque; Dallas and Houston; St. Louis and Atlanta.  McCarthy is 100 percent employee-owned.  More information is available at www.mccarthy.com.
Source:McCarthy Building Companies
Email:***@thinkcommaz.com Email Verified
Tags:Mccarthy, Guy Voss
Industry:Construction
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
