Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120

Win Tickets to See Pains of Being Pure at Heart on Tour!

 
 
ATLANTA - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Pains of Being Pure at Heart have kept their heads buoying above water now for four full length records; their latest is called The Echo of Pleasure, due out 9/1 on their own Painbow label. Consequence of Sound asserts that this could very well be their last, given an uncertain statement from frontman Kip Berman:

"When I recorded the record, my wife was six months pregnant. We only had a limited amount of time. … It's not a bad thing to be worried when you're expecting this huge transition of life. If you didn't feel scared, you're probably not feeling the right emotion. I tried to make the best record I could, knowing it might be the last time."

In light of this, fans will want to catch their current tour, stretching over a couple months in the summer and fall. Thrillcall is giving away a pair of tickets to each show! Download the app, locate the giveaway, and enter for your chance to win! See the full list of dates below.

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart are an American indie pop band from New York City, formed in 2007. The band currently centers around founding member and principal songwriter Kip Berman (vocals, guitar). Live he is joined by Jen Goma (keyboards, vocals), Jacob Sloan (bass), Christoph Hochheim (guitar), and Anton Hochheim (drums). (The latter duo also comprises Ablebody, one of The Pains' tour mates this summer).

Their first album was a self-released EP, released in 2007. The release was distributed by Painbow – a record label created by the band. The band's debut self-titled full-length album was released in February 2009 via Slumberland Records, a personal favorite label of the band's. Their name comes from an unpublished children's story of the same title. A friend of Kip Berman wrote the story, which revolves around "realising what matters most in life – things like friendship and having a good time."

Thrillcall is giving away a pair of tickets to the shows marked below. Download the app (http://getapp.thrillcall.com/) to enter!

Win tickets to see The Pains of Being Pure at Heart on tour! (https://thrillcall.com/artist/The-Pains-of-Being-Pure-at-...)

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart Tour

* = w/ Ablebody
# = w/ Beverly
$ = w/ The Courtneys
& = w/ The Prids

6/27 — Nashville, TN — The High Watt * # (giveaway)
6/28 — Atlanta, GA — The Earl * # (giveaway)
6/30 — Chapel Hill, NC — Local 506 *# (giveaway)
7/1 — Washington D.C. — Rock & Roll Hotel *# (giveaway)
7/2 — Philadelphia, PA — World Cafe Live Downstairs *# (giveaway)
9/22 — Vancouver, BC — Biltmore Cabaret $&
9/23 — Seattle, WA — Tractor Tavern $&
9/24 — Portland, OR — Doug Fir Lounge $&
9/26 — San Francisco, CA — The Chapel $&
9/27 — Los Angeles, CA — Teragram Ballroom $&
9/28 — San Diego, CA – The Loft UC $&

