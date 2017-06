Local Charitable Organization honors Big Canyon Country Club as Employer of the Year

Jeff Beardsley,Course Superintendent (left) John Howes (right)

Contact

Jack Salseda

Director Business Development & Compliance

***@mydaycounts.org Jack SalsedaDirector Business Development & Compliance

End

-- Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach, California was recently honored as Employer of the Year by My Day Counts, an Orange County California based charitable nonprofit organization who's mission is to provide programs and services for people with disabilities. Big Canyon has employed John Howes, a My Day Counts supported employment program participant as a grounds keeper for 24 years.Jeff Beardsley, Course Superintendent has been with the club for 30 years and has supervised Howes for his entire 24 years said "Your organization (My Day Counts) is doing such great work and I look forward to continuing the relationship". Beardsley is currently working with Kinsley Brittain, Director of Community Employment at My Day Counts to expand other employment opportunities for people with disabilities at the club. Beardsley stated that he strongly believes in the work My Day Count does for the community and went on to say "It is a shared responsibility we have to assist those around us and make their lives better any way that we can".For more information about My Day Counts community based supported employment program visit their website at https://www.mydaycounts.org or call 714-444-5301.