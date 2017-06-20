News By Tag
Local Charitable Organization honors Big Canyon Country Club as Employer of the Year
Jeff Beardsley, Course Superintendent has been with the club for 30 years and has supervised Howes for his entire 24 years said "Your organization (My Day Counts) is doing such great work and I look forward to continuing the relationship"
"It is a shared responsibility we have to assist those around us and make their lives better any way that we can" said Beardsley.
For more information about My Day Counts community based supported employment program visit their website at https://www.mydaycounts.org or call 714-444-5301.
Contact
Jack Salseda
Director Business Development & Compliance
***@mydaycounts.org
