Introducing "ProBot" - The Mortgage Operations Hero
"ProBot" is our supercharged Mortgage Operations Automation engine which is as good as a Robotic Exoskeleton which grants super powers to the operations team.
So this means you get the soft aspect of human touch wherever it's needed for and lightning speed intelligence and execution to complete processing tasks. With our extensive experience in live and sensitive mortgage operations setup we noticed that machines alone could caused more harm than good and that's where we came up with the idea of having good from both the worlds and deliver something that's practical and pleasing.
LoaningHub is glad to introduce this new service and hopes that this will enable many new lenders and brokers to scale up their operations and compete with the some of the high budget banks in terms of quality of service and speed.
