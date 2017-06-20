News By Tag
Janet O'Leary Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Realtor Janet O'Leary Joins the Sarasota, Florida, Office of RE/MAX Alliance Group
O'Leary specializes in second homes and condominiums. Her attention to detail, interior design background, and attentiveness to her clients' needs and goals help provide a rewarding real estate experience.
A New York native, O'Leary and her husband maintain homes in Sarasota and Buffalo. She has a bachelor's degree in Psychology from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and enjoys theater, dance and the arts, as well as drawing, reading and traveling.
"RE/MAX Alliance Group has a reputation for providing great tools and support for their agents," O'Leary said. The Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239. O'Leary can be reached at (941) 400-4383 or joleary@remax.net.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit www.alliancegroupfl.com.
