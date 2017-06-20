B2B Content Marketing Firm People Productions Announces New Owner

Spread the Word

-- People Productions, the 33-year-old international B2B content marketing company, today announced that it has been acquired by Don Poe, a longtime employee."People Productions made its name solving marketing needs for complex, technical products," Don Poe said. "We research and pinpoint the message that will resonate with a client's customers and then create specialized, impactful content that works for every step of the sales cycle."Since joining People Productions in 1994, Poe has played a pivotal role in expanding the company's capabilities to include research and strategy, content creation, and content deployment. "We've created animations to teach surgical techniques to doctors in emerging markets, videos illustrating supply chain management through East Asian factories, and even an app that explains process control measurements to engineers around the globe," Poe said.Looking forward, Poe plans to continue building on People Productions' success of working with companies like Medtronic, Level 3 Communications, and Lockheed Martin, while expanding further into the medical and scientific, technology and telecom, and industrial and manufacturing industries. "We bring a wealth of B2B experience and insight to our clients," Poe said. "Many of our global clients have been with us for 15 or 20 years. Our in-depth knowledge of their products, goals, and even their office culture has made us an integral partner. We help them navigate to the next phases of their business."For Poe, experience defines People Productions. "It's how we help our clients meet and exceed their goals."Press Contact:PEOPLE PRODUCTIONS1737 15Street, Suite 200Boulder, Colorado 803021.303.449.6086