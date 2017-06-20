 
Evolve Hair Studio Announces It's New Web Site!!!

 
 
Evolve Hair Studios Logo
Evolve Hair Studios Logo
 
MCKINNEY, Texas - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Evolve Hair Studio, an exclusive salon featuring Aveda products, is celebrating the launch of their new website. The website offers clients a central location to access information about the salon, services, pricing, and contact information.

"Let your mind wander and imagine what your dream hair would look like". This is Evolve Hair Studio's mantra, as they strive to provide clients a place to explore options and achieve their dream hair look. Their new website is a place to showcase their company mission, featured on their "About Us (https://www.evolvehairstudiotx.com/about-evolve-hair-studio/)" page.

Evolve Hair Salon's new website give clients a place to compare services, along with pricing. Evolve Hair Salon offers complimentary consultations for their clients and their website allows clients to estimate the cost of available services. Evolve Hair Salon's new website also features a "Contact Us (https://www.evolvehairstudiotx.com/contact-evolve-hair-studio/)" page, where clients can message the salon directly, access directions to the salon, and find contact information. Additionally, clients can find the hours of the salon on the new website, featured at the bottom of each page of the website. Evolve Hair Salon's new website also features links to their Facebook and Instagram pages. These social media accounts provide other ways for clients to interact with the salon, including leaving reviews, view services that have been provided at the salon, and learning more about Aveda products.

As an established salon in McKinney, TX (https://www.evolvehairstudiotx.com/services-evolve-hair-s...), Evolve Hair Studio strives to provide a quality salon experience for all of its clients. They maintain a 4.5/5 star rating on Yelp, as well as a 4.9/5 star rating on Facebook.

Evolve Hair Studio is an Aveda hair salon located in McKinney, Texas. More information can be found at evolvehairstudiotx.com, or their Facebook page.

Address: 216 N. Kentucky St. McKinney, TX 75069
Phone Number: 469-557-8477 (tel:4695578477)
info@evolvehairstudiotx.com
evolvehairstudiotx.com
https://www.facebook.com/evolvehairstudiotx
https://www.yelp.com/biz/evolve-hair-studio-an-aveda-concept-salon-mckinney-2

Click to Share