 
News By Tag
* Beauty
* Offers
* Eyelash Extensions
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Westfield
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
26252423222120


Amazing Lash Studio in Westfield Deals of The Summer

 
 
@amazinglashstudiowestfield
@amazinglashstudiowestfield
WESTFIELD, N.J. - June 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Amazing Lash Studio in Westfield, New Jersey has offers you won't believe!

If you have never tried eyelash extensions, now is the time! Amazing Lash Studio has 4 proprietary eyelash extensions styles that are used to customize your look. Your stylists will conduct a style consultation on your first visit to understand the look you are seeking and how to customize our styles to achieve the lashes you are seeking. Their eyelash extensions are individual strands of synthetic fibers made to replicate a natural eyelash. When applied, eyelash extensions lengthen and thicken your own natural eyelashes. The single strands are applied to each individual eyelash, one by one. With proper application, lash extensions look and feel completely natural.

Now through July 15th, if you become a member you will receive $10 in your account when you mention our social media post. Also, refer a friend and receive $15 in your account when they become a member!

The savings are endless, but only for a limited time so act fast!

Visit Westfield's location today at 225 East Broad Street STE# B Westfield, NJ 07090.

https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/westfield/we...

Contact
Charge Media Group
***@chargemediagroup.com
End
Source:Amazing Lash Studio Westfield
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Beauty, Offers, Eyelash Extensions
Industry:Beauty
Location:Westfield - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charge Media Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share