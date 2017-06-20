News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Vandeventer Black Wins First Place of 2017 Legal Food Frenzy
"Vandeventer Black has been part of this initiative since its inception 11 years ago. We are proud we were able to surpass last year's contribution and the goal we set for this year of raising $10,000 and more than 500 pounds of food," said Michael L. Sterling, Managing Partner.
The law firm will be presented 'The Chesapeake Bay Blue Crab Award' during the 2017 Legal Food Frenzy Awards Reception. The competition groups various law firms, law schools, and government institutions together in a friendly competition to benefit people in the community. For more information, please contact Jenniffer Serrano at 757-446-8519, JSerrano@vanblacklaw.com, or visit http://www.vanblk.com.
About Vandeventer Black LLP
Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia and North Carolina.
Contact
Jenniffer Serrano
***@vanblacklaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse