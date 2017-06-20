News By Tag
Deborah Casey Named to the Executive Board of the Women's Cabinet for the United Jewish Federation
In addition, Debbie was recently elected as Vandeventer Black Executive Board Member for 2017-2018 term. She is also Chair of the law firm's Community Associations team and is one of only a small number of lawyers in Southeastern Virginia admitted as a Fellow to CAI National's College of Community Association Lawyers (CCAL).
Other relevant achievements include her selection as a Virginia Super Lawyers (since 2010), Top Lawyers of Coastal Virginia, Virginia Legal Elite (since 2013), and her recent selection as a Best Lawyers in America® in Community Association Law. She is a recipient of the Influential Women of Virginia Award, Women in Business Achievement Award, Top 40 Under 40, SEVA-CAI Hall of Fame Award, and SEVA-CAI Distinguished Service Award.
For almost three decades, Debbie has concentrated her practice in representing Virginia's common interest communities providing legal counseling tailored to their needs. Her clients include a variety of condominium and property owners' associations, as well as mixed use and planned communities. Her strategic guidance spans a broad spectrum of legal issues facing community associations encompassing forward thinking, collaboration, and positive impact. For further information, call Jenniffer Serrano at 757-446-8519, or write to JSerrano@vanblacklaw.com. Also, you may visit http://www.vanblk.com and follow LinkedIn.com/
About Vandeventer Black LLP
Vandeventer Black LLP is a dynamic business law firm established in 1883. We focus on responsiveness and results while providing internationally recognized services across a wide variety of legal sectors. Headquartered in the commercial gateway of Norfolk, Virginia, our accomplished attorneys assist clients from offices located in Virginia, North Carolina, and Germany.
