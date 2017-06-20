News By Tag
Thematic weddings shape August so fine; to celebrate in summer, come rain or shine
Seasonal weddings at North Nottinghamshire's Hodsock Priory with stunning photographic backdrops.
The exclusive-use 19th century country house is surrounded by cleverly planted gardens and lush woodland which offer the perfect opportunity to have a relaxed celebration enjoying long, light evenings and a stunning photography backdrop.
George Buchanan, ninth generation resident of Hodsock Priory, says, "Traditionally August was the height of wedding season, but we've found that with our ever-changing seasonal backdrop, weddings are popular throughout the year. Hodsock's our family home and it can be booked for a single day or even a three day wedding house party. This is a totally indulgent idea for couples and has proved a wonderful way for their families and friends to come together to spend quality time. They take advantage of having exclusive use of the gardens for games and activities too, so brollies and sun parasols are always on hand to cover all eventualities!"
Emily and Carl enjoyed an August wedding celebration at Hodsock Priory on Bank Holiday Sunday 2015. A wedding make-up artist, Emily has had a special relationship with the Buchanan family's estate since childhood and her mum, Kay, is Hodsock's house florist. The couple were married in the Panelled Hall in a late afternoon ceremony with 40 guests.
Their deep blue and ivory theme included royal blue bridesmaids' dresses and a three tier cake adorned with blue bow. Emily wore a Charlotte Balbier ivory and lace dress while Carl and the ushers had pale blue shirts and ties. Crisp white lace tablecloths complemented the table centrepieces with blue hydrangeas and napkins with fresh lavender tied with jute string. Cream roses, larkspur, daisies, rosebuds, delphiniums, yellow craspedia and lavender made up Emily's bouquet.
After a beer and Pimm's drinks reception and photographs in the impressive grounds, afternoon tea was served in the House. Reflecting their personalities, the couple opted against formalities including a top table and speeches and Emily describes it being 'such a fun day, very chilled out'. A bouncy castle, outdoor games and an ice cream van were present on the lawn and they organised a sweets table for evening grazing. In the evening, the wedding party refuelled their dancing energy with bacon and sausage sandwiches. The newlyweds enjoyed an overnight stay in the main House's opulent Wedding Suite.
Emily said: "I found other venue show rounds to be very impersonal and other weddings could happen at the same time. It should just be your day, no one else's and Hodsock Priory is private and secluded. The grounds and gardens are gorgeous and as outdoorsy people it was good to hear the animals on the farm in the distance. The Pavilion is bright and airy and you can fling the doors open to be inside and outside at the same time."
Hodsock Priory's 'venue only' hire includes exclusive use of the house and gardens from 12pm to 12am and the help of staff on the day to coordinate suppliers. In addition, the venue offers a range of all-inclusive packages to help make wedding planning more straightforward. After initial consultations over style clippings and Pinterest mood boards, Lynda Pepper, weddings manager, organises key arrangements on the couple's behalf. Packages include exclusive use of the House and Gardens, one night in the luxury wedding suite, three course wedding breakfast with wine, drinks reception, fizz for toasts, bouquets, buttonholes and floral table arrangements, wedding cake and DJ entertainment with mood lighting as standard. The Grand Wedding, Snowdrop Wedding and 3 Day Wedding House Party Experience can all be flexibly arranged.
Hodsock Priory is based in 800 acres of formal gardens, woodland and countryside and can cater for up to 120 guests. For details about Hodsock's facilities, call 01909 591204 or visit www.hodsockpriory.com/
Images of Emily and Carl's wedding are courtesy of Pure Photography -www.purephotographyuk.co.uk
