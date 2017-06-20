News By Tag
The Complete Guide to U.S. Immigration Law
Immigration attorney, Ekaterina Mouratova, Esq., has published a reference guide for people who are planning or going through immigration to the USA – The Complete Guide to U.S. Immigration Law.
So many people around the world dream about coming to the United States whether it is for an education, a job opportunity, or simply visiting. But arriving to the land of freedom and liberty is a time-consuming process.Individuals who are planning to go through immigration need a clear understanding of how to complete it efficiently and cost-effectively. Hiring legal help is beneficial but developing a personal understanding can help significantly in the long run. This book will act as a reference guide for anyone who has interest in the U.S. immigration laws.
Not only does it outline various processes, the book goes over topics such as admission, different types of visas, residency, green cards, refugees, citizenship, and much more. It was written to simplify and break down the steps of immigration to the United States.Readers will be able to clearly understand immigration law and everything under that umbrella. The author simplifies the process into terms that individuals can understand without the background of a law degree.
All aspects of the immigration law are covered. With the help of this book, anyone going through immigration will do so whilst saving time, money, and other valuable resources. After reading it, people who come to the U.S. will be more aware of the laws and their rights as immigrants or visitors.
The book can be bought on Amazon and Smashwords.
About Ekaterina Mouratova, Esq.:Ekaterina has law degrees from Pyatigorsk State Technological University (Russia) and Pace University School of Law, NY. Before starting her practice in the U.S., Ekaterina went through a long immigration process. Using her own experiences in immigration and her legal background, she understands the necessity of having the right knowledge at the right time. Being on the client's side gave her precise understanding of what someone going through immigration may need besides the qualified legal assistance. With a passion for her job, Ekaterina wrote this book to clarify the U.S. immigration laws, regulations, and process and provide a reference guide for those who need it.
The Law Firm of Ekaterina Mouratova, PLLC, (http://www.mouratovalawfirm.com)headquartered in New York City, NY, provides legal services to both domestic and international clients. The Firm provides legal representation in the matters of immigration, business and corporate law, including startups, intellectual property, real estate, and securities regulation. Besides offering quality legal assistance, the firm considers the interests of each client on a bigger scale to ensure long-lasting results.
